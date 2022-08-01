ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, WV

UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run

By Seth McVey, Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released.

Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022.

Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon is still investigating the incident. Anyone who heard or saw something is asked to contact the Lewisburg Detachment at (304) 647-7600 with any information that led to the incident.

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed a person was hit by a car in the Caldwell area of Greenbrier County on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon is investigating the incident that occurred during the early Friday morning hours. He’s asking any person with information to contact the Lewisburg Detachment at (304) 647-7600.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

