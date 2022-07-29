13 new motor carrier officers join Michigan State Police after graduation

www.abc12.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
MSP stops runaway car with medical emergency
A man experiencing a medical emergency while driving on I-96 was aided by a quick-thinking Michigan State Police Trooper on Monday.
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team late […]
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop. According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious...
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
abc12.com
Authorities identify 24-year-old hit and killed in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man who died in a hit-and-run crash along Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. Police say Caleb McDonald was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan clerks wrap up election day prep
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Clerks are wrapping up last-minute key details ahead of Election Day. “We are extremely busy and we have been extremely busy since the very beginning because we want to be sure that our voters here in the city of Flint are properly taken care of in the midst of an election,” Flint City Clerk, Inez Brown said.
abc12.com
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
abc12.com
Experts weigh in on prosecutor power
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan appeals court ruled Monday that county prosecutors can press charges under the 1931 abortion law, saying the current injunction only applies to state authorities. The question in Michigan becomes "how far does a prosecutor's power go?" The question itself is fairly open and shut....
Gov. Whitmer Files Motion For Restraining Order to Prevent County Prosecutors from Enforcing 1931 Abortion Ban
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to prevent Michigan county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The request was filed Monday in the 6th Circuit Court in Oakland County. The move comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that...
abc12.com
Medical physicians will proceed in conducting abortions
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Early on Monday the Michigan appeals court ruled that the injunction against the 1931 law that banned abortion did not apply to counties. Within the same day a judge granted an injunction against that order. That ruling would have allowed county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
whmi.com
Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week
Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
abc12.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
