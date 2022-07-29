Where to Get Even Better Choco Tacos Around the Country

www.eater.com
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?
Gus Pump Ban Planned For California
What Makes Writing Good?
Eater
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
Eater
The 10 Best Miami Spice Lunch Menus to Try Right Now
Miami Spice is officially here, with a roster of more than 200 local restaurants offering special discounted meals through September 30. This year’s variety of offerings also includes three-course lunch options, priced at $28, featuring everything from Japanese to Mexican and Mediterranean fare. See below for the best ten...
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
What I saw in Vegas during an active shooter scare will stay with me forever
“Don’t come back. I don’t want to scare you, but something bad is happening. I love you.”. There were so many things I didn’t say in that July 16 text to my boyfriend: I’m huddled behind the bed, so I’m not visible from the door. The lights and TV are off, so there’s no sign of life. I’m too scared to cry, but that’s OK because I need to be silent.
Eater
Decadent Dessert Pop-Up Dench Graduates to New Residency at Oakland’s Tribune Restaurant
It’s not often a dessert pop-up comes to the table with serious word-of-mouth street cred and an award-winning actor’s stamp of approval, but there’s nothing typical about pastry chef Jimmy Wong’s claim to fame. Sure, he staged for a number of local Michelin-level restaurants including Plumed Horse in Saratoga and Chez TJ in Mountain View as a junior in high school — a popular route for some chefs looking to break into fine dining — but Wong more famously made headlines five years ago for his pop-up, Dench, which he hosted in his San Luis Obispo studio apartment as a junior in Cal Poly’s Food Science program.
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
Eater
Goose Island’s 2022 Bourbon County Beer Lineup Features Biscotti and Jungle Bird Varieties
Chicago-based Goose Island Beer Co. is calling 2022 its 30th anniversary for its popular barrel-aged Bourbon County Brand Stouts, the pitch-black beers which customers stand in long lines after Thanksgiving to collect. Goose, via a news release, has revealed this year’s beer lineup consists of seven brews. The group includes a biscotti variant and another meant to remind drinkers of fig cookies.
Eater
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
Eater
Goldbergs Fine Foods Closes at Avalon in Alpharetta
The Alpharetta location of Goldbergs Fine Foods closed Sunday, July 31, after eight years at Avalon, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Further reporting by the AJC indicates that the decision to close this particular location was “strategic” and based on “business demands.”. Goldbergs includes six other...
Eater
Why TikTok’s Pink Sauce Was Made to Go Viral
The writer Katy Kelleher claimed Barbie pink as the “color of the year” in Refinery29 earlier this month, citing its appearance in Greta Gerwig’s in-progress Barbie movie and Valentino’s recent runway show and TikTok’s popular bimbocore subgenre. But what this trend piece didn’t see coming? The “Pink Sauce,” which started to really squeeze, drip, and even fizz its way all over TikTok over the past two weeks.
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Eater
This Iconic British-Italian Caff Is Leaving Its Home of Over 60 Years
Alpino, the British-Italian London caff that has fuelled Chapel Market with plates of pasta, cups of tea, smoky kippers, and chicken escalopes since 1959, is leaving its premises and renaming. Eater London contributor and custodian of Caffs Not Cafes Isaac Rangaswami shared photos of two whiteboards in the windows of...
Eater
Lexy’s to Open in Trinity Groves with a Dallas Favorite: Steak, Steak, and More Steak
Trinity Groves will open a new restaurant called Lexy’s on August 15. Lexy’s will serve “local new American,” according to a press release, envisioned by Director of Culinary Aubrey Murphy, who previously worked at Knife Steakhouse under Michelin Star Chef John Tesar, and husband and wife restaurateurs Julian and Alexa Rodarte. The restaurant is named after Alexa, who goes by Lexy.
Eater
‘Top Chef’ Alum Katsuji Tanabe Mixes Up a Mayonnaise Martini in Cary
Egg whites in cocktails are fairly standard, but how about mayonnaise? Former Top Chef contestant and head of Mexican-meets-Japanese restaurant A’Verde (2300 Walnut Street, Cary), Katsuji Tanabe, debuted a new libation on Instagram last week with the key ingredient being Duke’s mayonnaise. Tanabe says he was inspired by...
Eater
Dine on Mediterranean Tapas at This Downtown Miami Newcomer
Tapas-style dining was made for Mediterranean cuisine, and such is the idea at Downtown Miami restaurant Mazeh. Located at the YOTEL Miami hotel, it offers small and shareable dishes meant to be paced out through the night at the diners’ choosing. Mazeh is the brainchild of NYC-based hospitality group,...
Eater
Why Is Butter Temperature So Important in Baking?
In pretty much every baking recipe, no matter the diversity of the ingredients or range of final products, you can almost guarantee one thing: If the recipe calls for butter, you’re going to be told what temperature that butter should be. In pie, butter must be refrigerator-cold. In cookies, for the purpose of creaming with sugar, butter is best at room temperature. In breads — well, that depends. The number of guises butter wears in everyday recipes is enough to make you stare longingly at a bottle of canola oil: If we only used oil for everything, life would be so much simpler. “Butter temperature is really complex,” Jesse Szewczyk, author of the cookbook Cookies: The New Classics, says, and even an experienced baker can get it wrong.
