Anchorage’s Brody Jessee reflects on being drafted to MLB

Eastdale has sights set on Little League World Series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Players on the Eastdale Little League Majors All-Star team have spent nearly every day this summer hanging out with their friends on the baseball field. While that is fun in itself, this is the all-important year for them with a chance to go to the Little League World Series. “This is a […]
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
I took an overnight ferry in Alaska instead of a big cruise. It was a cheaper, no-frills way to see the same beautiful scenery I would on a mega ship.
Insider's writer took a state ferry in Alaska's Inside Passage instead of a cruise and would gladly book again. It cost $282 for a private cabin.
This longtime Utah sportscaster has a new job in the state
Veteran Utah sportscaster Rod Zundel has a new job in the Beehive State. On Monday, Utah Tech announced that Rod Zundel has been named the director of broadcasting and multimedia content for the school’s athletic department, and as part of that job, he’ll be the new radio voice for football and men’s basketball as the school transitions to the WAC.
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
Arizona lands three-star edge Tristan Davis
Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge edge Tristan Davis is headed to the Pac-12. Davis announced his commitment to Arizona just moments ago. He broke down why he picked the Wildcats. “The biggest reason I picked Arizona is because of their recruiting process,” said Davis. “They were always genuine and upfront about their expectations and standards. They always made me feel a part of Arizona even in the beginning of my recruiting process.”
Why Utah’s season-opener at Florida is so crucial for the Utes — and the Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — Nine months after falling to Ohio State in a memorable Rose Bowl game, Utah opens the 2022 season against another traditional national powerhouse in Florida. This time, on Sept. 3, the Utes will play a Southeastern Conference road game as they visit the Swamp in Gainesville.
Storm, Lynx in different playoff scenarios
The Seattle Storm are in the playoffs, but they’re battling for seeding. The Minnesota Lynx are lurking in position for
Alaska conservationists determined to revive wood bison herds
For centuries, the Athabascan people of Alaska relied on wood bison for survival. That is until the species, deemed by the National Park Service as the largest terrestrial animal in North America, disappeared in the early 1900s. So when a small herd of wood bison was discovered in a remote...
