Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
New Britain Herald
Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin
BERLIN - The Italian Independent Political Club is holding its second annual Craft and Vendor Fair on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be held at 16 Harding Street. Tracy Contino, the event coordinator for the fair, said people could shop local crafters and vendors.
New Britain Herald
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
New Britain Herald
Woman follows mother's footsteps opening new clothing store in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – European Closet owner Monika Kowal wasn’t deterred by opening a new store during a pandemic and has been successful ever since. Kowal opened European Closet in New Britain on January 30 after deciding in November to go forward with the business. “The opening was very...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art holding Summer Art Adventures camp
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for something your kiddos can do this late in the summer? The New Britain Museum of American Art is holding Summer Art Adventures, a half-day summer camp that will introduce them to diverse works of art in the museum’s collection and tons of activities.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher J. Waszkiewicz, 36, 8 Kimball Dr. Apt. 1n, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Nancy Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, 85 Linden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nydia E. Rivera, 57, 225 Cooke St. Apt. 2N, Waterbury, crim vio civil protection order. Jonathan Ricardo Errazuri, 28, 151...
New Britain Herald
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s Challenge to “The Birth of a Nation”
Can a movie change history? The Birth of a Nation did. The original 1915 film fomented racial bigotry and consciously distorted the history of the post-Civil War era. D. W. Griffith’s silent movie extravaganza was a technical marvel and a historic travesty. The entire second act portrays its African American characters as boorish fools or scheming sex fiends. After its initial release, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to movie houses to pay as much as $45.00 a ticket (in today’s dollars) for the three-hour spectacle. It did more than any other medium to convince the white public that Reconstruction was a swindle and a crime against white Southerners. Only months after the movie’s nationwide premiere, the Ku Klux Klan—defunct since the 19th century—reorganized in the state of Georgia.
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
New Britain Herald
Berlin library celebrating 'Happiness Happens Day' with book series
BERLIN - If you’re struggling with self-love and motivation, borrow a book from Berlin-Peck Memorial Library’s happiness series. “The books on this list are just a small sample of the books we have on our shelves that can help people find new ways to cope with life’s difficulties and everyday frustrations,” said Carrie Tyszka, head of reference and adult services. “Whether it is through books, programs or outreach, our library’s mission is to enrich the lives of the community.”
New Britain Herald
Harold J. Geragosian
Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
New Britain Herald
Advocacy group offering reward for information on abandoned six kittens near Crescent Lake
SOUTHINGTON – Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for abandoning six kittens near Crescent Lake. Zilla Monstella, one of the co-founders of Desmond’s Army, said the kittens were abandoned this Monday....
connecticuthistory.org
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
NBC Connecticut
Seven Shot in Two Hartford Shootings; Community Leaders Calling for Action
A 23-year-old Hartford man died after being shot near 13 Winter St. in Hartford on Monday night. Two other people were also shot and one man is in critical condition. This comes just one day after four people were shot near 1994 Main St. in Hartford on Sunday night. Lt....
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
