New Britain, CT

WTNH

National Night Out festivities begin across CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain, CT
Basketball
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher J. Waszkiewicz, 36, 8 Kimball Dr. Apt. 1n, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Nancy Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, 85 Linden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nydia E. Rivera, 57, 225 Cooke St. Apt. 2N, Waterbury, crim vio civil protection order. Jonathan Ricardo Errazuri, 28, 151...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Person
Erin Stewart
New Britain Herald

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Hartford’s Challenge to “The Birth of a Nation”

Can a movie change history? The Birth of a Nation did. The original 1915 film fomented racial bigotry and consciously distorted the history of the post-Civil War era. D. W. Griffith’s silent movie extravaganza was a technical marvel and a historic travesty. The entire second act portrays its African American characters as boorish fools or scheming sex fiends. After its initial release, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to movie houses to pay as much as $45.00 a ticket (in today’s dollars) for the three-hour spectacle. It did more than any other medium to convince the white public that Reconstruction was a swindle and a crime against white Southerners. Only months after the movie’s nationwide premiere, the Ku Klux Klan—defunct since the 19th century—reorganized in the state of Georgia.
HARTFORD, CT
#National Night Out#Hra#Charter Oak College
New Britain Herald

Berlin library celebrating 'Happiness Happens Day' with book series

BERLIN - If you’re struggling with self-love and motivation, borrow a book from Berlin-Peck Memorial Library’s happiness series. “The books on this list are just a small sample of the books we have on our shelves that can help people find new ways to cope with life’s difficulties and everyday frustrations,” said Carrie Tyszka, head of reference and adult services. “Whether it is through books, programs or outreach, our library’s mission is to enrich the lives of the community.”
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Harold J. Geragosian

Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
WATERBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England

The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT

