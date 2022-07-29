BART Reinstates Mask Mandate — Effective Immediately

sfist.com
SFist
SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute
A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
SFist
Breed Demands Apology From Sup. Walton Over N-Word Use Toward Sheriff's Cadet; Walton Says He Might Sue Instead
The war of words over an n-word incident five weeks ago escalated dramatically Monday, with Mayor Breed saying Shamann Walton should apologize to a sheriff’s cadet, and a hardly contrite Walton threatening “he may take legal action.”. The timing of a mini-controversy last week involving SF Board of...
SFist
Is Mayor Breed Trying to Finish Off SF’s Slow Streets? Recent Developments Raise Questions
Breed’s out-of-the-blue announcement that the Slow Streets Program “needs to evolve,” combined with some sudden unexpected restrictions on a popular Slow Street, indicate City Hall may be pushing for a U-turn on the Slow Streets Program. It is no secret that San Francisco Mayor London Breed has...
SFist
Pandemic and Street Violence Still Taking Brutal Toll on Oakland’s Chinatown
A full 10% of small businesses in Oakland’s Chinatown have closed permanently during the pandemic, and the lingering threat of street violence is hampering any sort of comeback. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an awful ordeal for San Francisco’s Chinatown, but our largest Chinatown outside Asia rebounded thanks to...
SFist
One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews
More than 300 visitors have accessed the new SoMa Rise sobering center in its first month open, but it’s still unclear whether it's producing any good outcomes, or justifying its $4.2 million-a-year price tag. We are now just over one month into the operation of San Francisco’s long-planned drug...
SFist
Five-Year-Old Girl Among Wounded at Children's Football Game Shooting In Oakland; Fight Between Parents Might Have Been to Blame
A chaotic, scary scene unfolded at a Pop Warner football game on Sunday at Oakland Technical High School, when shots rang out and a child was hit with a bullet, and parents and kids ran screaming. As ABC 7 now reports, via witnesses, the shooting may have stemmed from a...
SFist
Photos: Dore Alley 2022 Returns to Its Kinky Roots
37 years after the first Up Your Alley Fair — more commonly known simply as “Dore Alley” — was held in SoMa, thousands of people again descended on the intersection of Folsom and Dore streets this past Sunday for the event’s famously sex-positive and kink-friendly atmosphere.
SFist
Monsoonal Moisture Brings Scattered Rain, Possibility of Lightning to Bay Area
We're getting some of that rare summer precipitation in San Francisco and elsewhere around NorCal, thanks to monsoonal moisture drifting our way from the desert Southwest. You may have woken up to a wet front porch or back deck on Monday, and smatterings of rain continue to fall around the city.
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
