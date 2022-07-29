ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a rocky start, Apple's streaming service is becoming harder and harder to ignore

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Adam Scott stars as Mark in "Severance."

Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ has become a must-have streaming service after a shaky start.
  • It reflects the growth of Apple's services business in recent years.
  • The streamer doesn't have a library of licensed content, but its originals are stellar.

Apple TV+ has evolved to become a must-have streaming service.

When Apple first jumped into the streaming space in November 2019, it touted prestige originals with big-name stars, but the shows landed with a whimper, and there were only a select few of them. Even at just $5 per month, I called it a terrible deal ahead of its launch.

Then "Ted Lasso" came along. The comedy series landed in August 2020 and gradually became a word-of-mouth sensation , even winning the Emmy for best comedy series last year — achieving in a little over a year for Apple what it took Netflix nearly a decade to do.

It's been riding that momentum ever since with more Emmys love, a huge Oscars win, and critical acclaim for shows like "Severance" and "For All Mankind."

Whip Media released a survey in June of 2,460 consumers in the US that found that Apple TV+ was the major streaming service that had made the biggest gain in satisfaction from 2021 to 2022, 62% to 76%.

Apple hasn't broken out subscriber numbers for Apple TV+, but the subscription-analytics firm Antenna estimated that it has over 16 million, according to The New York Times . That would put it far below other new streaming services like Disney+ (138 million) and Paramount+ (40 million), but ahead of Peacock (13 million).

But Apple TV+ is unique compared to most other streaming services.

Apple TV+ reflects CEO's commitment to its services business

Apple's bread and butter is in its products, and its services are more of an extension of those. If Apple can drive customers through its products to its services — which also include iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more — then that's an added bonus.

The growing strength of Apple TV+ reflects Apple CEO Tim Cook's commitment in recent years to growing its services business, which enjoys a cushy gross margin topping 70%, far higher than Apple's overall gross margin. In 2020, services accounted for 20% of Apple's total sales .

In its earnings report on Thursday, Apple reported 12% year-over-year revenue growth for services and that the business has 860 million subscribers, up from 825 million in the previous quarter.

It was slower year-over-year growth compared to the previous quarter, but when zooming out, was still a bright spot for the company.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso.

Courtesy of AppleTV

Apple has impressed with acclaimed TV shows and movies — and it has its eye on sports next

Apple didn't exactly make a splash in the streaming waters when it first launched its streaming service.

"The Morning Show," arguably its flagship series at launch with the star power of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell behind it, was initially a miss with critics. "See," a big-budget fantasy series, fared even worse, and its first season received a 44% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It had other shows with potential, like the space-race drama "For All Mankind." But overall, its lack of an extensive library of licensed titles, along with a limited collection of exclusive originals, didn't do much in persuading me to subscribe.

But Apple TV+ seemed to be gaining momentum with its post-launch wave of original programming.

  • Even its derided launch shows like "The Morning Show" and "See" have grown on critics. "For All Mankind" is now one of the best shows on TV (don't just ask me, ask the likes of Rolling Stone and Vox ).
  • It became the first streaming service to win the Oscar for best picture earlier this year, for its film "CODA," beating Netflix to the honor.
  • It gained 52 Emmy nominations this year, led by "Ted Lasso" and the drama series "Severance," which was named one of the best shows of the year so far by Rolling Stone, The AV Club, and more.

It's not stopping at TV and film, though. Apple TV+ is the frontrunner to win the rights for NFL Sunday Ticket, which shows out-of-market NFL games, according to The New York Times.

Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google see sports as the next frontier in dominating the streaming space (and every other facet of consumers' lives). Apple also landed a streaming deal with Major League Baseball earlier this year.

Apple TV+ still has to build a catalog of licensed content, and in that regard it can't compete with the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and others. But it has a solid ratio of originals I watch compared to the amount it actually has — and it's inexpensive at that.

ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
komando.com

3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you

You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
INTERNET
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

