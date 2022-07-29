Explore This Founding Father’s Historic Homes in Quincy, Massachusetts

wokq.com
goodmorninggloucester.com
What a “Crate” Event!
The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
8,000 Square Foot Boston Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million
Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
A Massachusetts TikToker Is Going Viral Trying to Find a Date
Social Media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site. There have been a few people in...
Boston Globe
The Choco Taco lives on: Find recreations in greater Boston
Restaurants and ice cream shops are keeping the dessert alive. It turns out, the Choco Taco won’t be disappearing without a fight. While Klondike has decided to discontinue the classic treat, a few restaurants and ice cream parlors are creating their own version of it, putting a gourmet spin on the frozen snack.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
nbcboston.com
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
Did Anyone Else Use to Drive Two Hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts Just for Dinner?
He loves his Tom Brady, his orange cats, a Marlboro red, and a good steak. This man loves a good steak so much he used to pile our family into the car and drive two hours to Hilltop Steak House in Massachusetts from our home in Maine just to get a good piece of meat.
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
3 great burger places in Boston
When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
The Patriots’ Robert Kraft Gifts Elton John Special Collectibles After Farewell Performance in MA
What a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we'll never forget. The Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John, is currently journeying across the country and globe on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, concluding a record-breaking, show-stopping career spanning 50+ years. Just last week on July 27-28, the 75-year-old performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where close to sold-out audiences packed the seats, eager to see this legendary artist perform live in Massachusetts one last time.
