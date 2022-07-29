16 of the trendiest outfits from 'The Parent Trap' that we'd still wear today

Lindsay Lohan attends the premiere of "The Parent Trap." Rose Prouser/Reuters

" The Parent Trap " premiered on July 29, 1998.

As '90s fashion has continued to come back, the outfits worn by the cast are now trendier than ever.

Annie, Hallie, Meredith, Chessy, Elizabeth, and even Martin all slayed with their wardrobe.

"The Parent Trap." Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"The Parent Trap," like any Nancy Meyers movie, is filled with timeless fashion.

Even though it's ostensibly a movie for kids, Meyers made sure that the cast was absolutely dressed to the nines, even at sleepaway camp.

If you need a refresher: " The Parent Trap " tells the story of two twins, Hallie and Annie, who were unknowingly split up as babies after their parents, wedding dress designer Elizabeth James and vineyard owner Nick Parker, got divorced.

But when Hallie and Annie accidentally meet at summer camp, they decide to switch places in order to reunite their parents — but they didn't take into account that, while Hallie was away, her dad Nick met a new woman, the villainous (or, as some would say, misunderstood) Meredith Blake.

The first glimpse we get of Annie James after she gets out of the limo at camp tells us all we need to know about her style.

Annie (Lindsay Lohan in a dual role) rolls up to Camp Walden in a tweed skirt and jacket set, two-toned flats, and a perfectly matching headband. As she says later on the movie, "I have class," and, clearly, she does.

Her twin Hallie, on the other hand, has an edgier style. Her entrance into the late-night poker game in a bomber jacket, mean-girl shades, and a piecey ponytail remains iconic.

Hallie enters the poker game as "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood & The Destroyer plays, and she's wearing this truly timeless outfit. Walk into any Urban Outfitters and you'll see 15 variations her sunglasses, and bomber jackets will always be cool.

Hallie (as Annie) and her mom Elizabeth James have their first mother-daughter outing in some of the classiest outfits we've ever seen.

If you didn't already know this was a Nancy Meyers film, you knew after seeing these outfits: Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson) looks effortlessly chic in a cream sheath dress and a white trench coat, while Hallie-as-Annie wears a baby blue suit with a cream-colored headband. There's never been a more chic 11-year-old.

Is wearing a top hat on your wedding day the most practical? Perhaps not, but this 'fit remains burned into our brains.

This scene, set to "Never Let You Go" by Jakaranda, is the first time Hallie gets to see her mom in action, as Elizabeth directs a photo shoot of her newest wedding dress, during which Hallie rightfully calls her mom "too cool."

But we have to give a little commotion for the dress. It's a beautiful, sparkly, boat-neck gown with opera-length gloves, and was paired with a too-long veil that Elizabeth offset by getting the bride to wear a literal top hat underneath, which is questionable.

But over two decades later, Kylie Jenner basically wore this look with a snap-back instead of a top hat to the Met Gala in 2022, so clearly Elizabeth was on to something.

Now, for Annie-as-Hallie — she hopped off the plane at Napa Valley with a yellow duffel, green gingham shorts, a matching green T-shirt, and a denim jacket.

Annie couldn't totally let her preppy style go, but she definitely gave it a little Hallie edge with her classic jean jacket and blue chrome nail polish. Someone could walk down the street in 2022 wearing this outfit and they'd look just as trendy today as Annie did in 1998.

For Meredith's big poolside entrance, she rocked a black sun hat, a white dress with a subtle chest cutout, and a classic red lip.

Meredith (Elaine Hendrix) looked like she'd stepped straight out of a magazine when Nick (Dennis Quaid) introduced her to his daughter. It couldn't have been easy to keep everything looking flawless in the August heat, but somehow Meredith did.

Chessy, on the other hand, is the picture of late '90s casual wear with this denim shirt, over-sized glasses, and high-waisted khaki chinos.

Chessy (Lisa Ann Walter), Nick and Hallie's housekeeper, represents another '90s aesthetic: a true love of denim. Denim shirts were all the rage in the '90s, and they remain on trend today, as do these oval-shaped glasses that every hipster on the planet has tried at some point.

We have just two words for this Hallie (but really Annie) outfit: cowboy chic.

Why, exactly, did Annie feel the need to dress up as a cowgirl for the day with a flannel, jeans, cowboy boots, and 10-gallon hat? We're not totally sure, but this outfit could get you into the Stagecoach Country Music Festival with no questions asked in 2022. Shout out to her cute braids, too.

We don't get a great look at this outfit worn by Hallie-as-Annie, but we love the mix of neutrals.

After Annie calls Hallie with an "emergency" — that Hallie needs to come back to the US right away — Hallie sprints out of the house in a pair of gray slacks, a white collared shirt, a navy vest, a trench coat, and a pair of loafers.

We all wish we could layer our outfits this expertly, and this 11-year-old showed us all up.

Even when she's a disheveled mess, Elizabeth still looks cool.

Again, wearing sunglasses inside is a power move — like mother, like daughter. As she races around her bedroom packing to meet up with her ex-husband for the first time in a decade, Elizabeth rocks this beige blouse and trendy black sunglasses (and a Velcro roller in her hair and a cigarette, of course),

As soon as butler Martin was off the clock, he showed off his biker style.

In one of the low-key funniest moments of the movie, we see Martin (Simon Kunz), the James' butler, all ready for his trip to the US in a motorcycle-ready leather jacket and jet-black aviator sunglasses, instead of his usual suit and tie.

The first time we see Hallie and Annie together outside of camp, they've unknowingly coordinated in yellow outfits.

In their last switched appearance, the twins went all out. Hallie-as-Annie rocked a pale-yellow Peter Pan blouse, matching headband, and matching watch, while Annie-as-Hallie chose a yellow printed tank top, white jeans, and a white jacket (not seen here). Annie also added a very cute beaded glasses chain that we're still envious of today.

Annie's teal dress is fine, but we're really here to talk about this perfect little black dress Elizabeth chose for her dinner date with Nick and Hallie.

Martin recommended this dress back to Elizabeth while she was packing in England, but we got the full effect of it during this scene. She also paired the dress with a black-and-white checkered shawl, which adds a little fun to this classic look.

Like we said, Annie's dress is fine, but we do like her little white purse that kind of l ooks like a Telfar bag.

Hallie, on the other hand, chose a satin pink qipao-style dress, a fuzzy purse, and pink jellies.

Ahh, the jelly sandal. We're so glad they're making a comeback (at least, according to Vogue).

While Hallie's dress probably borders on cultural appropriation in 2022 (yikes at the literal chopsticks in her hair), we can't deny this was an iconic '90s look, even if it hasn't aged the best. Shout out to the fuzzy purse, too.

Meredith's white-trimmed athleisure set is perhaps even trendier today.

After Elizabeth tricks Nick and the twins into taking Meredith on their camping trip, Meredith quickly changes into this black leggings, sports bra, and zip-up set with white trim. This athleisure outfit wouldn't look out of place on an Instagram influencer today.

Since this was the '90s, Meredith also, of course, carried a Prada backpack, also of "10 Things I Hate About You" fame.

Everyone looks great at the wedding shown during the credits, but a special shout out to Elizabeth's dress which we can only assume she designed herself.

For her own bridal look, Elizabeth wore a simple white dress with a sheer white panel covering her chest and sleeves, leading up to a satin white mock-turtleneck collar. She looked like a queen, truly.