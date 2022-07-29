ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

UB hosts tribute to groundbreaking MS researcher Lawrence Jacobs

University at Buffalo Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.buffalo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

Pharmacies are ideal location for community social needs screening

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Community pharmacies are the ideal location to screen the public for social needs that impact health, according to a recent University at Buffalo-led study that examined the implementation of two social determinants of health screening models at 10 pharmacies. The study, published earlier this year in...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Memorial School Drive a Profound Labor of Love

Hundreds of children in the city of Buffalo received free backpacks filled with school supplies July 31 as the result of the first Jonathan D. Daniels, MD, Memorial School Drive: The Next Generation of Transformational Leaders. Daniels, associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
News 4 Buffalo

Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Jacobs
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translational Research#Multiple Sclerosis#Creativity#Ms#Nmss#Ubmd#The Nmss Upstate Wny
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?

According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
DEPEW, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Summer program offers high school students glimpse of nursing profession

Rising Buffalo Public Schools senior Unique Richards always liked helping people. Concerned about underrepresented patients being neglected in hospitals, she had long considered becoming a nurse. But she had never been to UB, much less anywhere near its School of Nursing. BPS rising junior AnnaJean Meier loved losing herself in...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Community Policy