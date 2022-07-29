UB hosts tribute to groundbreaking MS researcher Lawrence Jacobs

www.buffalo.edu
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter
Pharmacies are ideal location for community social needs screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Community pharmacies are the ideal location to screen the public for social needs that impact health, according to a recent University at Buffalo-led study that examined the implementation of two social determinants of health screening models at 10 pharmacies. The study, published earlier this year in...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Memorial School Drive a Profound Labor of Love
Hundreds of children in the city of Buffalo received free backpacks filled with school supplies July 31 as the result of the first Jonathan D. Daniels, MD, Memorial School Drive: The Next Generation of Transformational Leaders. Daniels, associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences...
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of female patient
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Tonawanda dentist has been sentenced to jail time for attempted forcible touching of female patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, 75, of Williamsville was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching (class “B” misdemeanor) in May. As part...
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Fuel Your Summer Adventures With Energy Boosting Protein Shakes From Balanced Body Foods
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you’re anything like us, chances are you’re packing your summer days with as many fun activities as possible right now. From exploring all of Buffalo’s beautiful hiking...
University at Buffalo Reporter
Summer program offers high school students glimpse of nursing profession
Rising Buffalo Public Schools senior Unique Richards always liked helping people. Concerned about underrepresented patients being neglected in hospitals, she had long considered becoming a nurse. But she had never been to UB, much less anywhere near its School of Nursing. BPS rising junior AnnaJean Meier loved losing herself in...
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
Buffalo celebrates 'day of hope and healing' in wake of Jefferson Tops attack
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Hundreds gathered in Buffalo Saturday for a ‘Day of Hope and Healing’ in the aftermath of the May 14 Tops supermarket attack that claimed ten lives.
More Than 200 New Apartments Are Coming To East Buffalo
The city of Buffalo has had a deficit of affordable housing for many years. That deficit has been even more pronounced over the last few years with COVID-19 and the record inflation that we've had across the country since 2020. However, thanks to a new apartment redevelopment project that is...
Cheesecake Factory Assistant GM joins Wake Up! for National Cheesecake Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s National Cheesecake Day! Dana Evans, the Assistant General Manager at the Cheesecake Factory in Buffalo, joined Weekend Wake Up! to talk about the day and what the restaurant has in store. The full interview can be watched above.
