Dayton man charged with motor vehicle summonses in connection to fatal crash

Millstone Township man, 71, charged with first degree murder
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance in July, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 2. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first degree murder and a related second degree. weapons offense in connection with the death of...
Three Captured After Stolen SUV Rams Vehicles In Paramus Pursuit
BREAKING: Three suspects in a stolen SUV rammed multiple vehicles, including a Paramus police car, before officers from neighboring departments helped nab them as they fled, responders said. A female occupant of one of the civilian vehicles had to be hospitalized in the wake of the pursuit and crashes early...
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
1 taken to hospital after car crashes into Sussex County lake
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a lake in Sussex County on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. Byram Township Fire Department said that it...
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.
LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving...
No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
