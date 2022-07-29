ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmetta, NJ

Dayton man charged with motor vehicle summonses in connection to fatal crash

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

HOWELL – A 23-year-old Jackson man died after crashing into a utility pole in Howell Township, police said. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 29. According to police, the motorcycle was heading west on Norse Drive, went off the road and struck a utility pole. Police and...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
CLARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Dayton, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
City
Jamesburg, NJ
Dayton, OH
Cars
City
Helmetta, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT

We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup

Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 taken to hospital after car crashes into Sussex County lake

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a lake in Sussex County on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. Byram Township Fire Department said that it...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Motorcycle Crash#Helmetta Fire#Acs
New Jersey 101.5

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
CBS New York

2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving...
LINDEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NJ.com

Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say

An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
KEYPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency crews were on the scene of an earlier car vs motorcycle accident on Fischer near Adams. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center. No additional information is available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy