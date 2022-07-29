www.arklatexhomepage.com
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate property damage from gunshots near Henry Avenue
Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue on July 24 around 2:44 am in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Henry Avenue they were notified by Police Communication Officers that several houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Detectives and officers were able to locate several bullet casings and projectiles that were collected for further analysis.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
Natchitoches Times
Centralized call center vital to disseminating information
Having the Police Department and Sheriff’s Department dispatchers in one room proved invaluable during a recent incident on Keyser Avenue. According to a report released by Natchitoches Police Department, “On July 15 around 1:14 p.m., Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue in reference to a disturbance in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at another car on Parkway Drive near South Drive.”
Police: Fight leads to shooting outside bar in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning, July 31. Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Police say there was a fight...
kjas.com
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services. The body will then be transported to […]
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Firefighters respond to stovetop fire in Natchez
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 5 was dispatched to a structure fire on Johnson Loop in Natchez on Tuesday, July 26. On arrival, members found that the homeowner had extinguished the stovetop fire by bringing in a garden hose. The fire damaged a large portion of the kitchen. NPFD 5 members ventilated the structure and used the thermal imager to check for fire extension in the walls and ceiling.
kalb.com
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
Hicks, Pitkin scheduled to have gyms repaired by end of October. After two long years following Hurricane Laura, certain Vernon Parish schools can start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with their recovery process. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With Gen. Curtis at the helm, a number...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests for July 7-21, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database unless otherwise stated. •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Mark A. Bynog, w/m, 55, FTA. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 567, resisting, remaining. Laura Riedl, w/f, 27,...
cenlanow.com
Man shoots at vehicle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun...
Natchitoches Times
Duck Dynasty brothers dig for treasure outside Natchitoches for new show
Jase and Jep Robertson explored the site of Camp Salubrity and Bayou Pierre north of Natchitoches several months ago in search of historic treasure. Their journey was documented for their new show, Duck Family Treasure, in which they search and excavate historic sites in search of artifacts from a bygone era.
What Was This Thing Over Stonewall on Thursday?
It Was Like I Posted a Wrong Answers Only Picture on Facebook Last Night. My friend sent me a picture of what looked like a tornado. Of course, he made the joke of him driving straight into a tornado, however, he claimed that as he got closer it was just a big nothing.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Children Are Excited About Going Back to School!
Natchitoches’ City Park was the place to be for family fun Saturday, July 30 as the city held its annual Back to School Community Fair. Children had a full slate of fun and educational activities. Youngsters had two inflatable jumpy castles to choose from. The parish library’s bookmobile was on hand as well with librarians offering face painting and sno-cones to eager children.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New look at Natchitoches Central, more to come
First impressions are essential and the Natchitoches Parish School Board is taking this to heart as it works to improve branding at schools. Currently when you drive by Natchitoches Central at night, it looks like a nondescript building sitting in the shadows. Lighted signage is being installed on the facade of the school building.
tigerdroppings.com
Wild Night in Alexandria, LA
Didn’t realize Ellick turned into Somalia after midnight. Only a couple miles from the house. Gross. I, personally, blame rt3 for this. Welcome to the state of Louisiana. I drove through Alec from Monroe to Lake Chuck on Thursday. Could have been me?. Member since Feb 2011. 1806 posts.
