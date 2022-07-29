Additional 60,000 Customers Eligible for Drone Delivery

For the past several years, electronic logging devices (ELDs) have been used within motor carriers because of FMCSA regulations that require carriers to electronically record mileage. An ELD serves as a simple and accurate way for keeping Hours of Service (HOS) records that drivers and fleet operators are required by law to maintain. According to the regulations, all commercial drivers required to prepare HOS records of duty status (RODS) must use an ELD.

