Additional 60,000 Customers Eligible for Drone Delivery

www.foodlogistics.com
Related
Drone delivery service companies compete against each other
Amazon announced this week it will begin making deliveries by drone in two U.S. cities over the coming months. The online retail giant already has competition from other drone delivery service companies. Kris Van Cleave has more.
freightwaves.com
Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL
American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service. The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Shelf Engine lays off 43 employees due to ‘challenging economic conditions’
Shelf Engine is the latest Seattle startup to cut its workforce. The company, which helps grocers manage food orders, confirmed to GeekWire that it laid off 43 employees due to “challenging economic conditions.” It didn’t provide an updated headcount; the startup employed 200 people in September when it raised cash from a group of celebrities. According to LinkedIn, the company currently has around 150 employees.
foodlogistics.com
Latest on ELD Mandates
For the past several years, electronic logging devices (ELDs) have been used within motor carriers because of FMCSA regulations that require carriers to electronically record mileage. An ELD serves as a simple and accurate way for keeping Hours of Service (HOS) records that drivers and fleet operators are required by law to maintain. According to the regulations, all commercial drivers required to prepare HOS records of duty status (RODS) must use an ELD.
CARS・
AdWeek
Becoming a Home Delivery Game Changer With Walmart and Cruise
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. With fast delivery apps on the rise, every company with a focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought-stricken rancher: "It's kind of like farming in the desert"
A relentless heat wave is piling on the difficulties faced by ranchers and farmers who've endured up to two years of drought in the Western U.S., causing some to sell off cattle at an increasingly rapid pace. Severe drought last year forced 40% of farmers to liquidate a portion of...
The Data Point: 34% of Connected Consumers Demand Same-Day Pickup and Delivery
At a time of nosebleed price increases and product shortages, consumers will take certainty wherever they can get it, and for over one-third that means same-day pickup and delivery. In July’s “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Rise Of The Smart Home,” based on surveys of nearly 2,700 U.S. consumers, we discovered...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Offers Drivers Perks, Debit Card
Today in the connected economy, Uber debuts new features designed to offer more flexibility to its team of drivers. Also, Hertz reaps the benefits of investing in connected cars, while Amazon and Google see growth in their cloud operations. Uber has launched a pair of features — and a new...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Unveils Same-Day Local Retail Deliveries
Today in the connected economy, Amazon offers Prime members same-day delivery from a slate of local retail stores around the country. Plus, the founder of Ethereum casts doubt on Meta’s ability to launch a metaverse, and Tiffany & Co. ventures into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Amazon is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VeChain Onboards Amazon Web Services For Blockchain Carbon Management
VeChain and Amazon have signed a partnership geared toward blockchain-based carbon management services. The deal exists between VeCarbon and Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division. Amazon will provide technology to scale up operations to a national and continent level, per details of the agreement. This could also...
Smart Soda and Refreshing USA Partner for Nationwide Distribution
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing healthy beverages brands, has signed a $3M investment and a strategic partnership with Refreshing USA, which includes nationwide fulfillment and distribution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005319/en/ Lior Shafir and Julia Solooki, Co-Founders of Smart Soda. (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
Amazon Partners With Major Retailers for Same-Day Delivery Initiative
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
freightwaves.com
Pitney Bowes, Narvar to market joint e-commerce returns offering
As e-commerce returns continue to accelerate, brands are looking for solutions that can reduce costs and improve customer service. The National Retail Federation conducted a survey prior to the 2021 holiday season. The Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry 2021 survey found that $761 billion in merchandise was returned in 2021 among all retail channels. For every $1 billion in sales, retailers incur $166 million in costs because of returns. Online returns totaled $218 billion in 2021. Returns from online sales jumped to 20.8% in 2021.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Skill Builder training subscriptions starting at $29 per month
Amazon announced a bunch of free cloud skills training products last November, one of which was AWS Skill Builder, an online learning center featuring hundreds of free cloud computing courses. With AWS Skill Builder subscriptions, the tech giant is now looking to monetize the offering through monthly subscriptions that usher in a bunch of extra features and services on top of the basic free training plan.
Data Offers New Route to Profitability for Logistics Firms
With today’s supply chain complexities and economic pressures, shippers need to know where their goods are, how they’re getting to where they’re going and what options the shipper has available to them to ensure everything gets there at the right time and right price. “As the supply...
SES Completes $450 Million Acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions Doubling US Government Business
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- SES and its wholly-owned subsidiary SES Government Solutions (SES GS) today announced the completion of the acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (GES) from Leonardo DRS for $450 million after obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals. The DRS GES business will be combined with SES GS to create a scaled solutions provider serving the multi-orbit satellite communications needs of the US Government and supporting missions anywhere on land, at sea, or in the air. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005477/en/ SES Completes $450 Million Acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions Doubling US Government Business (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0