Fun Motorcycle Ride for a Fantastic Cause Happening in Ocean County, NJ

My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION DONATION BIN
We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. An individual in a white Jeep with blacked out plates STOLE our donation bin that was located in the back of the building of our rescue facility by our back door.
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
South River, NJ, bans traditional school backpacks and book bags
The South River School District is banning traditional backpacks, book bags and other gear to transport classroom materials to and from school at all grade levels. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Sylvia Zircher called it an "extra measure in keeping prohibited items from entering our schools." The school will...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
Local Celebrity Wishes Asbury Park, NJ Institution a Happy Anniversary
I always think it's cool when a celebrity still embraces their roots. For example, there are countless stories of Keanu Reeves sitting and talking with fans and not trying to rush out of the conversation. Or Will Smith, who still shows love for his hometown of Philadelphia. Celebrities from New...
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
Enjoy rock and roll with cookies and brownies at Confections of a Rock$tar bakery in Asbury Park, NJ
Who is your favorite drummer of all time? Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Neal Peart, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Vinnie Paul, someone else?. At Confections of a Rock$tar bakery on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, you can have that debate while enjoying something sweet to eat. The owner, Kimmee Masi, has...
Toddler drowns in Linden, NJ backyard pool
LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house. Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
Toms River, Wall Crashes Slowed Sunday Shore Exodus on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The weekend exodus from the Jersey Shore slowed down to a...
