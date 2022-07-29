Future of Worcester Apartment Building, Residents Unclear After Roof Collapse

www.necn.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
NECN
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
millburysutton.com
Millbury mulls possible future(s) of Fire Department HQ building
MILLBURY -- Even as work begins to turn the old McGrath School into a new Fire Department Headquarters building, talk has begun on what to do with the HQ building on Elm Street. During its meeting on July 26, the Board of Selectmen brought up some possibilities for the current...
NECN
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
As homelessness spikes in Worcester, city to hold summit to address housing and community well-being
In attempt to address a spike in homelessness in Worcester, the city is holding a summit to develop solutions to reduce it. Homelessness jumped 43% in Worcester and 45% countywide in 2022. The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance reported 690 homeless adults, both sheltered and unsheltered, in Worcester County in March...
NECN
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
NECN
Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy
An early morning fire at a residence in Quincy, Massachusetts, has displaced more than a dozen people, fire officials said. The Quincy Fire Department first responded to a blaze on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, where officials believe the fire started outside of the home on one of the upper floors in the rear.
leominsterchamp.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
NECN
MBTA Commuter Rail Train Stops Without Electricity, Passengers Use Emergency Exits
A train on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Framingham/Worcester Line was forced to stop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood because of an electrical issue Monday, leaving it without air conditioning. The incident happened on an outbound train around 6 p.m. past Boston Landing Station, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said on behalf of...
NECN
Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction
The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces...
NECN
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
NECN
Man Indicted for Arson in Fire at Wind Tiki Restaurant in Webster
A man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant in March, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted on 14 charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday. The charges include arson, breaking and entering and vandalism, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
NECN
Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS
Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
NECN
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
communityadvocate.com
Quality of workmanship in high demand at Cabinet Rehab Shop
WORCESTER – Having been in business for 30 years, Gerry Brodeur and his team are known for the high quality of craftsmanship in their work. Brodeur owns the Cabinet Rehab Shop along with The Stripping Workshop in Worcester. “People find us from Boston, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York...
communityadvocate.com
Affordable Housing Trust talks new units in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Affordable Housing Trust is interested in building affordable units on town-owned land off Endicott Drive. The project was presented to the Select Board last month, prompting some praise from local leaders. “I’m glad to see the creativity in locating a piece of property because I...
