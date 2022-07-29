Motorcyclist killed in Newport crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 35-year-old man from Tiverton died Friday following a crash in Newport.

Police say the crash involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Memorial Boulevard and Cliff Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

