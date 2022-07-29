Motorcyclist killed in Newport crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 35-year-old man from Tiverton died Friday following a crash in Newport.
Police say the crash involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Memorial Boulevard and Cliff Avenue.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
The crash is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 2