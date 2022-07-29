ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Ne-Yo coming to The NorVa in August

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Ne-Yo will be coming to The NorVa this August.

The music venue announced the August 19 show on Friday and the show is part of their Yuengling Concert Series. Tickets are on sale now at The NorVa box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the venue’s website.

The 42-year-old artist had Grammy nominations for his album “Year of the Gentleman” which included songs such as “Closer” and ” Miss Independent”. Ne-Yo’s first Motown single “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)” became Motown’s first number one single in 20 years. He is also known for his collaborations with artists like Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

