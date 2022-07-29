DnD Beyond was used as reference for new Dungeons and Dragons movie

www.thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Bullet Train: can I stream Brad Pitt’s new movie?
Action movie fans rejoice! Why? Well, David Leitch has teamed up with Brad Pitt for a brand new film. It’s called Bullet Train, and it might be Leitch’s most stylish, exciting, and ambitious project to date (which is high praise when you consider he helped to make John Wick).
Why Stranger Things casting directors weren’t sure about Sadie Sink
Much has been made about the aging cast of Stranger Things, with delays in filming meaning that most of the young cast were 18-20 years old when filming season four. However, Sadie Sink was only 14 when she auditioned for the second season of the hugely popular YA sci-fi horror fantasy series. Yet, she was almost considered too old for the role of what has become a fan-favourite character – Max.
Bollywood’s remaking Forrest Gump and it looks really good
The huge international success of historical epic action movie RRR has led to a surge in film fans in countries such as the US and UK seeking out Bollywood movies. The irony is that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Bollywood refers to Hindi-language movies made in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay, hence the B). RRR is a Telugu-language movie, and is part of the Tollywood industry based in southern India.
Community movie has had “movement”, says Alison Brie
It has been seven long years since the sixth and final season of Community came out and creator Dan Harmon has always promised fans six-seasons-and-a-movie. Sure, he’s been busy with a little-known animated series called Rick and Morty, but the people want to know; “where is the movie?!”
How the T-1000 became a blessing for Terminator actor Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has commented on how grateful he is for his role as T-1000 in the Terminator movies, and for the opportunities the iconic character has afforded him throughout his career. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, the actor described his role in the ‘90s movie as a blessing, not simply for turning him into one of cinema’s all-time greatest villains but also for allowing him the luxury of playing against type in his later work.
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
Logan Lerman is “excited” for Percy Jackson series, open to cameo
The long-awaited Percy Jackson series is currently in production in Vancouver, but there will be a while to wait, as filming alone is set to take eight months. Fans of the books will be hoping for a series that looks spectacular (it’s using an extra-large version of the Volume technology) and one that gets the Olympic gods right.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is MCU Phase 4 “epilogue”
With Phase 4 of the MCU wrapping up in the near future, James Gunn has clarified where the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fits into the wider scheme of Marvel movies and TV series. During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced its full slate of Phase 5 and Phase 6...
Nick Offerman is in Mission: Impossible 8, calls it “incredible”
The Mission: Impossible cast has expanded. One of the action movies in the franchise will feature Nick Offerman, of TV series Parks and Recreation, as an unnamed member of the US military. In an interview about the production, he celebrated the whole process. Speaking to The Wrap’s Light the Fuse...
Daniel Radcliffe stayed with Harry Potter because he hated school
There are plenty of reasons to stay in a job you don’t like. The most obvious is the looming fear of homelessness, but for others, work offers an escape from things they hate. Take Daniel Radcliffe, for example; he used the Harry Potter movies to keep himself out of school (not that he hated making those films).
Harry Potter Universal tour has a secret Voldemort reference
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is so huge that there’s always the chance that fans might miss something, be it little blink and you miss them Easter eggs in the fantasy movies, or callbacks to the original book series in the big screen adaptations. Well, eagle eyed fans who head on the Harry Potter tour have spotted a secret reference to Lord Voldemort that many may have missed before.
Prey makes Predator an apex horror movie franchise
In terms of diminishing returns, Predator might outdo the Terminator movies for blasé sequels. Schwarzenegger fronted two stone-cold classic action movies as the T-800, whereas his encounter with Predator’s extra-terrestrial warrior in the rainforests of Central America is the only instalment of that franchise that’s remained essential – until now.
Robert Patrick would have played his X-Files character “forever”
Robert Patrick is best known for his villainous roles in The Faculty and Spy Kids and abusive fathers in Walk the Line and Peacemaker. His most famous role, of course, is as the robot T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, he does enjoy getting to play the good guy now and then.
Halo season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Halo season 2 release date? Based on the popular video game franchise, Halo is a military sci-fi series with a huge story to tell. Master Chief is a man of few words, but he’s a leader and one that heads out on a mission into space to protect Earth from a species of aliens called the Covenant, hell-bent on destroying humanity.
Kevin Feige admires a really odd Spider-Man villain
If you’re a fan of the Spider-Man movies, then it’s likely you’ve got a favourite Spider-Man villain. I, for example, cannot get enough of Mysterio – the guy with a fishbowl for a head who uses illusions to beguile and battle the Wallcrawler. It seems, though, that Kevin Feige has a different taste in bad guys.
Al Pacino turned down The Devil’s Advocate three times
Al Pacino’s role in horror movie The Devil’s Advocate might be one of his most iconic roles to date, but it took a long time for Pacino to even consider taking the part of John Milton. In fact, he turned it down three times. The character is a...
Bullet Train review (2022) – one of 2022’s funniest movies yet
In recent years, action movies have become synonymous with well-established franchises, be they the big spectacles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the snappy-paced stories in the Fast and Furious movies. However, every so often, a stand-alone film hits the big screen and delivers on thrills just as well as any of the big IPs.
John Wick 4 star teases action movie is influenced by 47 Ronin
Hiroyuki Sanada is currently promoting his upcoming action movie Bullet Train, which has an all-star cast playing individual assassins who are all ‘coincidentally’ on the same train, for reasons which unfold over the course of the run-time. Speaking about the footage of John Wick: Chapter 4 shown at...
Top Gun 2 has inspired Reese Witherspoon for Legally Blonde 3
Since Elle Woods took the bar by storm over twenty years ago, people have been clamouring for more from the pink princess. A sequel came in 2003, and there’s even been a musical version, but the demand for a third movie has never gone away. Legally Blonde 3 has been gestating for some time now, co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.
