Bautista launches new campaign for Romano’s Hudson County commissioner seat

Newark mayor asks businesses to close early to join citywide peace march
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is calling on local business owners to close early on Saturday, Aug. 20, inviting them and their employees to take part in an anti-violence march he plans to lead that afternoon. The mayor is asking businesses to voluntarily close at 2 p.m. that day and join...
Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
Whistleblowing Rec Director settles lawsuit against N.J. town
The longtime Recreation Director in Highland Park has settled the whistleblower lawsuit she filed against the borough for $125,000, records show. Andrea Costas claimed she was fired in 2021 after a long-running dispute with Borough Administrator Teri Jover over how the Recreation Department was being run and alleged safety hazards at the Highland Park Community Center.
Lawsuit calls for all dining sheds to go; mayor supports more regulated sheds
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two and-a-half years after the depths of the pandemic led to New York City and New York State allowing dining sheds to be built on the street outside of restaurants, a group of community activists and residents is suing to have all 12,000 of them removed. In opposition to the legal […]
She marched on the Capitol. Now she’s seeking a seat on Morris Township’s committee
Morris Township’s Republican organization on Monday chose a political newcomer who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as its candidate for a seat on the governing body. “I sort of felt it was time for me to put up or shut up,” Sherry Nardolillo said after decisively out-polling Township GOP Chairman Joe Calvanelli Jr. as the party’s pick to run for Township Committee in November.
ADG has Got to Go Rally Morphs into Condemnation of the HCDO
There’s nothing all that historically virtuous about the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO). So it’s not surprising that a mishap on the road by a local politician – a one time county Democratic chair no less – has generated fierce condemnation from critics of the way politics works in Hudson.
N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today. The Democratic governor has a huge lead among Black voters and New York City residents [ more › ]
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
History grants available in Union County
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reports that applications for the 2023 Union County History Re-Grant Program for Special Projects and General Operating Support are now available online. All eligible nonprofit organizations in Union County are invited to apply. Applicant organizations must be based in Union County, and the...
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace the bridge begins. Gov. Phil Murphy will be […]
Amy DeGise Needs to Step Down
I have seen the video, and I have read the various comments from the public. Given the available information, I still maintain that Amy DeGise should vacate her seat on the council immediately. The public’s demand for DeGise’s resignation will only increase as she stubbornly holds on to her council seat. This incident is not going to be swept under the “political carpet.”
Crowley Picks Up Endorsements from Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams
Elizabeth Crowley has received two high-profile endorsements from leading moderates in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams have both announced their support of Crowley’s candidacy for the 59th state senate district, a hotly contested seat that covers Astoria and Long Island City, as well as northern Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
Market Street Mission in Morristown receives addiction recovery grant from Morristown Medical Center Community Advisory Board
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – The Market Street Mission recently received a grant from the Atlantic Health System and Morristown Medical Center Community Advisory Board. Atlantic Health System and Morristown Medical Center are committed to building healthier communities, beyond simply the delivery of excellent health care. Understanding and supporting the needs of local communities in Morris County is a top priority.
Republicans Can Rock the Democratic Primary in NYC – New Rules Due to Redistricting
Did you know that you can vote in the upcoming Senate Democrat primary from August 13th to August 21st?. Due to redistricting, you can go to the voting center, change your party THAT DAY and submit an affidavit ballot to vote against the champion of bail reform, Andrew Gounardes. (Information)
28 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q + Pizza temporarily closes following an oven fire; SOPAC announces new leadership; Montclair’s historic Stagecoach House is for sale; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
