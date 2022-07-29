Battle Creek City Hall open extra hours leading up to August 2 election

wkzo.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
wkzo.com
City of Kalamazoo names its new communications manager
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo has named Michael L. Smith as its new Communications Manager. According to a release from the city dated Monday, August 1, Smith will oversee internal and external communications and serves as the City of Kalamazoo spokesperson for topics other than the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Law enforcement, communities set to gather for National Night Out
Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped
A plan to close the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been scrapped. The center has been in Battle Creek for nearly a century and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
WZZM 13
Critical Incident in Ionia County
A road was closed for hours due to a crash and has since reopened. A neighbor says the crash involved cyclists, a car and UPS truck.
wkzo.com
Ingham County reports first case of Monkeypox
LANSING, MI — The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that the first probable case of Monkeypox has now been identified in Ingham County. The individual is isolating and does not pose a risk to the community, according...
wkzo.com
Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged on Sunday was intentionally set. At the time of the fire the clinic was closed for operations, and there were no reported injuries, according to...
jack1065.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
jtv.tv
I-94 Lane Closures Scheduled This Week
(August 1, 2022 5:23 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have the following lane closures in place this week as part of the I-94 project in Jackson:. Westbound I-94 will have one lane closed from the southbound US-127 ramp to the Elm Road off ramp for paving. Eastbound...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
