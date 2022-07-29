ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Rules Top Triller U.S. & Global Charts

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Beyoncé ’s “Break My Soul” climbs to No. 1 on Billboard ’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts dated July 30.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts reflects a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running July 15-21.

“Soul” reaches No. 1 after four weeks on both tallies, lifting 2-1 on Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global.

It’s Beyoncé’s second No. 1 on both rankings, following one week at No. 1 for “Partition” in March. She also made the lists, which began in 2020, with “Freakum Dress,” which peaked at No. 9 on U.S. and No. 12 on Global, both in February.

According to Triller, the top video using the song was an upload from The Sorority Girlz , with 70,000 views so far.

Concurrently, “Soul” rises 9-7 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 , returning to its peak originally achieved on the July 9 survey. In the July 15-21 tracking week, the song drew 50.5 million radio audience impressions, 8.3 million official U.S. streams and 5,200 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Soul” is the lead single from Renaissance , Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, released Friday, July 29. It’s her first solo full-length since Lemonade in 2016 and also follows the collaborative Everything Is Love with Jay-Z in 2018.

101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Elle

Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?

In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

