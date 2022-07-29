Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Rules Top Triller U.S. & Global Charts

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé ’s “Break My Soul” climbs to No. 1 on Billboard ’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts dated July 30.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts reflects a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running July 15-21.

“Soul” reaches No. 1 after four weeks on both tallies, lifting 2-1 on Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global.

It’s Beyoncé’s second No. 1 on both rankings, following one week at No. 1 for “Partition” in March. She also made the lists, which began in 2020, with “Freakum Dress,” which peaked at No. 9 on U.S. and No. 12 on Global, both in February.

According to Triller, the top video using the song was an upload from The Sorority Girlz , with 70,000 views so far.

Concurrently, “Soul” rises 9-7 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 , returning to its peak originally achieved on the July 9 survey. In the July 15-21 tracking week, the song drew 50.5 million radio audience impressions, 8.3 million official U.S. streams and 5,200 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Soul” is the lead single from Renaissance , Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, released Friday, July 29. It’s her first solo full-length since Lemonade in 2016 and also follows the collaborative Everything Is Love with Jay-Z in 2018.