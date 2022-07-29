COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

newstalk955.com
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Montana couple launches non-profit to help people suffering from TBI
Brenna Lapke and her husband Matthew are on a mission to help people dealing with traumatic brain injuries
China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana
Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
Fairfield Sun Times
Growth of good-paying Montana jobs exceeds Governor Gianforte’s goal by 30 percent
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that Montana exceeded his goal for adding good-paying jobs to the economy in 2021, which he set at the beginning of last year. Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) data show the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 in 2021, easily surpassing the governor’s goal of 10,000.
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
msuexponent.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
