Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches

www.sfgate.com
Related
'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm
Juvenile great white sharks can be spotted as close as 50 feet from the shore in Monterey Bay.
SFGate
Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease, but health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 incredible vacation rentals with pools in Palm Springs
With 350 days of fog-free sun, Palm Springs has plenty of pools for plunging
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
Why the next two months are crucial for wildfires in the SF Bay Area
The worst of the 2022 wildfire season in the San Francisco Bay Area is likely still at least a month away with the fire risk expected to reach its height in September and October.
Comments / 0