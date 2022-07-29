Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another

stjosephpost.com
kttn.com
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
northwestmoinfo.com
Reported Sunday Standoff in St. Joseph Ends With One in Custody
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake boat accident
St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders
A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
kq2.com
SJPD identifies suspect in South 16th Street standoff
tncontentexchange.com
Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near St. Joseph
kq2.com
Two teenagers killed in traffic accident south of St. Joseph
northwestmoinfo.com
Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in St. Joseph
