Saint Joseph, MO

Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another

St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
stjosephpost.com

kttn.com

Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph

The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Reported Sunday Standoff in St. Joseph Ends With One in Custody

A reported standoff Sunday in Saint Joseph ended peacefully with one man in custody. Reports say authorities took 50-year-old Harry N. Ritzinger peacefully into custody late Sunday night after a reported standoff on South 16th Street. Authorities reported no injuries in that incident.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in Lake boat accident

An Illinois man is dead after a Friday boar crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers say 41 – year old Timothy Ridens died when he hit a wake and was thrown from the boat. They say he was going too fast for conditions. Two passengers had serious injuries. Another had only minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders

A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJPD identifies suspect in South 16th Street standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department have identified the suspect in Sunday's standoff at 709 South 16th Street as Harry Newton Ritzinger, 50. According to police, Ritzinger was taken into custody peacefully around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. No injuries have been reported from the incident. The department says...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD

A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
SAVANNAH, MO
kq2.com

Two teenagers killed in traffic accident south of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were killed after a crash south of St. Joseph Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victims were 19-years-old and 14-years-old. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Route A south of Route O, four miles south of St. Joseph. According...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
STAUNTON, IL
koamnewsnow.com

Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
STAUNTON, IL
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
STAUNTON, IL
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
