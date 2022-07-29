ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel to share 20 transcripts with Justice Department

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations. California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy