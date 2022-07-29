ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

“It’s not just about golf”: Heather Miller’s legacy remembered in 15th Golf Classic

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJdwe_0gxmzkMT00

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-People have been giving their golfing skills a swing, while also helping a special cause.

Today was the 15th annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic.

You may recognize the name ‘Heather Miller’. The 21-year-old nursing student tragically died in a drunk driving car crash, and her legacy lives on as an organ donor.

Heather’s mom, Jody Miller, is now honoring Heather Miller’s life through this golf classic, which raises money for nursing scholarships and spreads awareness for organ donations and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“She left me some glimmer of hope by being a donor through the horrific tragedy. It just really has given me an avenue, I guess to go, and now I feel like I’m on a mission.”

Jody Miller, Director of the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic

Heather Miller has saved dozens of lives by being an organ donor, and Heather’s family encourages others to do the same.

You can sign up to be an organ donor at Sign Up To Be An Organ Donor | organdonor.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westliberty.edu

Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Celebrate Youth Festival is BACK in person

Youth Services System Inc. has announced that their 15th annual ‘Celebrate Youth Festival’ is going to return with all of the food and fun that everyone remembers before the COVID-19 pandemic.   For the past two years, Celebrate Youth had modified the festival to be more COVID-friendly by inviting attendees to a “drive-thru” where they provided […]
WHEELING, WV
The Dominion Post

A cappella group coming to Morgantown

The a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser will perform Sept. 19 at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Dunk a local celebrity for charity

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is in full swing down at Heritage Port for its 39th year. It’s one of the biggest parties of the summer, and features great family fun, iconic Italian traditions, incredible food and entertainment. Along with all of the festival staples, there are […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Two football recruits decommitt from WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Your Radio Place

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
BLACKLICK, OH
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America.  “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Miller
Person
Heather Miller
WTRF- 7News

Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfing#Scholarships#Nexstar Media Inc
weelunk.com

Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration

The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Caldwell Plans New Athletic Facility

CALDWELL,OHIO – Caldwell Exempted Village School District, in partnership with Motz Group and OSports, plans to build an all-sports facility located in the Village of Caldwell to benefit students within the district and the broader community. This facility will be built on a 5.65 acre tract of land that the district recently acquired adjacent to […]
CALDWELL, OH
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name

An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty Men’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Schedule

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team has unveiled their 2022-23 season schedule. The defending Mountain East Conference champions will play a 28-game slate featuring a home and away game against each conference opponent along with six non-conference matchups. Coach Ben Howlett’s squad will tip the season off with two games […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man competes in Transplant Games of America

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) — Back in November of 2000, a pre-employment physical at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg led to Greg Sabak being diagnosed with essentially an enlarged heart after numerous tests. Sabak had different heart problems pop up left and right for nearly 16 years. “I was slowly progressing health-wise downwards until the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy