Reward Offered For 2020 Homicide

As investigators have continued their investigation into the April 2, 2020, homicide of Danny and Daisy Foster, and subsequent arson of their home, corroborative information is being sought to aid in bringing those responsible to justice.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office has increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) from $5,000 to $10,000.

Individual(s) with information can contact Lieutenant G. R. Workman or Deputy A. L. Workman, with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, at 304-647-6634 or the non-emergency 911 number, 304-647-7911.

Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com or 304-673-9205.

