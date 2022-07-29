Everything Dan Lanning said during his opening statement at Pac-12 Media Day

It's another day and another twist on the recruiting trail. I have updated my Crystal Ball for Kwame 'KJ' Evans from Arizona to Oregon. Throughout most of Evans' recruitment, Oregon was the heavy favorite and as the calendar turned to summer, things shifted with Arizona jumping into the mix and almost immediately leaping up to the head of the line following Chris Crutchfield leaving Oregon to become the head coach at Omaha.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO