Everything Dan Lanning said during his opening statement at Pac-12 Media Day

A look at Oregon basketball's 10 highest rated commits of all time
Tuesday afternoon brought welcome news to the Ducks and head coach Dana Altman, as five-star PF Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to the Ducks. Evans now ranks as the 10th overall five-star to commit to the Ducks, replacing fellow five-star and recent Oregon decommit Mookie Cook. Evans joins Oregon's...
Bryce Boulton puts Oregon on top after visiting Oregon for SNL
Three-star offensive lineman Bryce Boulton was in Eugene for Oregon's Saturday Night Live event and walked away very impressed with the Duck football program. The.
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Updated Crystal Balls: Five-star forward Kwame 'KJ' Evans and Mookie Cook
It's another day and another twist on the recruiting trail. I have updated my Crystal Ball for Kwame 'KJ' Evans from Arizona to Oregon. Throughout most of Evans' recruitment, Oregon was the heavy favorite and as the calendar turned to summer, things shifted with Arizona jumping into the mix and almost immediately leaping up to the head of the line following Chris Crutchfield leaving Oregon to become the head coach at Omaha.
