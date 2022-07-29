‘Amazing Race’ winners from Raleigh to support teachers with winnings

www.cbs17.com
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are heading into Raleigh this weekend to dress up as different characters from movies, games, and shows as well as also learning about cosplaying. It’s part of GalaxyCon, a four-day event that ends on Sunday. There were tons of colorful hair,...
A collaboration between Benchwarmers Bagels' former general manager Sarah Millsaps, chef John Knox,. owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatric and Jubala Coffee owner Andrew Cash, Bright Spot Donuts is the new artisan donut shop serving delicious treats and local charm to Raleigh. Millsaps, the current co-owner of Bright Spots, got...
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the first time since 2019 that Galaxycon was back in full force. “It’s just great to see everything back on track. Great to see a lot of people out here. It’s a huge comeback for them. Coming back from the pandemic [and] still going strong,” said Damond Allen, who was dressed in full costume.
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– On Tuesday, members of Verizon’s Response team participated in their annual certification training for the first time since the pandemic. The event took place at Verizon’s enterprise solutions building in Cary, near Lake Crabtree. This training included a variety of scenarios specifically tied to...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A plan to repurpose Fayetteville’s Market House is moving forward. The Fayetteville City Council agreed to the plan that aims to tell the building’s history. The building is almost 200 years old and, at one point, was a site where slaves were sold. “The Market...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millbrook first year head football coach Chris Bunting is a stickler when it comes to making sure every practice rep is done the right way. “When things get tough you’re going to have to rely on your fundamentals!” shouted the energetic Bunting to a group of offensive linemen.
