‘Amazing Race’ winners from Raleigh to support teachers with winnings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the first time since 2019 that Galaxycon was back in full force. “It’s just great to see everything back on track. Great to see a lot of people out here. It’s a huge comeback for them. Coming back from the pandemic [and] still going strong,” said Damond Allen, who was dressed in full costume.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO