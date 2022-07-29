Brandi Carlile on How She Got Joni Mitchell to Perform a Full Set for the First Time Since 2002

Click here to read the full article. Days after stunning the internet with her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell announced the upcoming box set The Asylum Albums (1972-1975). The release chronicles the pivotal turn Mitchell took following the massive success of 1971’s Blue when she famously retreated to British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast for a period of solitude. There, she wrote For the Roses. The release contains the remastering of that album, followed by 1974’s Court and Spark, the double live album Miles of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing of Summer Lawns, released the following year. The Asylum Albums, out...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO