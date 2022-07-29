ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavrov tells Blinken the U.S. is breaking promises about food sanctions

Reuters
 4 days ago
July 29 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia, Moscow said.

A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and said western arms supplies would only drag out the conflict.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 33

John Skuba
3d ago

What is this story. ECONOMIC SANCTIONS will never be lifted on Russia. Any politican who works towards this goal can go live in Russia. The policy will be 'forever sanctions' until Russia pays to rebuild the country they destroyed with their pro-murder and pro-destruction policies. Giving these Communist any relief for at least a generation is foolishness. The world will have to find its own way. The U.S. will not give you a promise to revoke the sanctions. They are to stay enforced long after the Communist rulers are dead.

Reply
33
ch
3d ago

Russia violated international principles of decency and morality as codified in the Nuremburg Code by illegally invading the Ukraine. Therefore Russia has no expectation of any contract or treaty terms are still enforce-able. Russia is not a legitimate government until the Ukraine receives justice and compensation. Nobody, government or private, is required to maintain any contract term with Russia or it's nationals. Thus all Russian property outside of Russia is seize-able, all Russians are subject to arrest due to invalid documentation.

Reply
35
Mark Arnold
3d ago

Russia promised Ukraine it would not attack if Ukraine relinquished it's nuclear arms after the cold war. They have no standing on broken promises. Maybe they should be reminded of that agreement.

Reply
16
