Today we’re reporting a total of 1,169 additional positive COVID-19 cases

and 1,108 additional recoveries for July 23-29. Today’s report includes 1,107 current cases and 62 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

A female, age range 91 and older, passed away on June 15.

She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 734,395 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

