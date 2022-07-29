Today we’re reporting a total of 1,169 additional positive COVID-19 cases
and 1,108 additional recoveries for July 23-29. Today’s report includes 1,107 current cases and 62 older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report one additional death today:
A female, age range 91 and older, passed away on June 15.
She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
To date, 734,395 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
For more information, visit
www.gchd.org/coronavirus
