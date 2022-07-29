ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,169 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0gxmzDQc00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

and 1,108 additional recoveries for July 23-29. Today’s report includes 1,107 current cases and 62 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

A female, age range 91 and older, passed away on June 15.

She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 734,395 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is MEDIUM. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

For more information, visit

www.gchd.org/coronavirus

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

www.bayareaentertainer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4DR1_0gxmzDQc00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Galveston County, TX
Health
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Click2Houston.com

Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break

HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program

Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel

· Our second Advocate Spotlight for July is Ashleigh Engel - "I have been an advocate for a little over a year now and a Galveston County resident for five years. During the day I work as a commercial electric and gas pricing analyst, but during the evening and weekends, I get to spend time doing work that I am passionate about; building a better Galveston County through various organizations, including CASA.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health
Click2Houston.com

School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration

HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KHOU

Race for Texas Governor heating up with 99 days until Election Day

HOUSTON — With less than 100 days until the November General Election, arguably the biggest race in Texas is heating up. The battle to be governor is close and there are some key issues that could help both sides. As the days wind down to Nov. 8, the passion of each candidate's supporters is still at a fever pitch.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Protesting owner-operators in Houston want higher rates, better communication

About 80 owner-operators in Houston have been on strike since Monday, demanding higher freight rates and better communication from their employer, Hudd Transportation. One of the protesters told FreightWaves they are mainly asking for a 20% freight rate increase, but management offered them only 8%. The striking owner-operators work as drayage drivers for Hudd Transportation’s terminal near Port Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy