King County Elections to Open Six Vote Centers for the Primary Election

Notice of Aug 02 Washington's 7th Congressional District Election
The 7th Congressional District of Washington covers all or part of King County, Snohomish County. All U.S. House districts, including the 7th Congressional District of Washington, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was May 20, 2022.
Chronicle
Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election
The Thurston County Auditor's Office will conduct a random audit of Tuesday's Primary Election at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. It will be held in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Tumwater. Observers of the audit will be appointed by the Democratic and Republican...
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
The Suburban Times
Video: Inside Tacoma, July 29
The July 28, 2022, show will start with Inside Insights, where this segment will highlight the City’s budget process. In the second segment, Inside Interview, our co-hosts will talk with Neighborhood and Community Services Department staff, including the Homeless Engagement Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) Manager. The show will close out with the Inside Inquiry: Ask the Mayor and the Manager segment featuring questions asked by the community around moratoriums and interacting with the City Council. For more information about the program, visit cityoftacoma.org/insidetacoma.
KUOW
Slow turnout and some slow mail: A look at Washington's 2022 primary election so far
Halei Watkins with King County Elections says they expect voter turnout to be similar to the last midterm election in 2018 — about 45% return — but Watkins says that, so far, turnout is a bit sluggish. “We are looking to be running just a little bit behind...
Seattle, Washington
Mayor Bruce Harrell Appoints Greg Wong Deputy Mayor of External Relations
Originally published on the Office of the Mayor blog. Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced that Greg Wong will serve as Seattle’s Deputy Mayor of External Relations. Wong joins the Mayor’s Office from the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) where he has served as Interim Director since Mayor Harrell appointed him to the position in February.
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
waterlandblog.com
SeaTac City Council approves name change to ‘SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park’
The SeaTac City Council voted to approve the name change of a local park, at a council meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Des Moines Creek Park has officially changed to “SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park.”. This motion was passed unanimously, and was brought up by SeaTac parks, community...
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
MyNorthwest.com
Local businesses hurting as SDOT construction delays continue to pile up
Construction work began on the Tacoma Link service Sunday, July 31, with the light rail closing until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in order to open its 2.4-mile extension next year, disrupting local businesses in the process. “I was told lies across the board. We were told this was a...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
Unanswered calls to USPS, undelivered mail and ballots concern WA residents
Citizens in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Island counties haven’t been receiving their mail. Here’s what to know and what’s being done.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
KOMO News
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
The Skanner News
