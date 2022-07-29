Commission to vote on extending health department COVID support

I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO