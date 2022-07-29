Commission to vote on extending health department COVID support

mountainx.com
Mountain Xpress
County, city strategize on opioid settlement spending
In November 2017, Buncombe was the first county in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Counties and municipalities nationwide later consolidated lawsuits into multidistrict litigation. This years-long battle concluded in February with the final approval of the National Opioid Settlement, ending litigation in federal and state courts between companies in the opioid supply chain and 3,300 communities nationwide.
Mountain Xpress
WNCAP to host Monkeypox vaccine clinic, Aug. 5
Press release from Western North Carolina AIDS Project:. WNCAP will host a one-day Monkeypox (MPXV) vaccine clinic in partnership with the Buncombe County Health Department. Supplies are limited and restricted in North Carolina to those meeting the criteria below. WNCAP. 554 Fairview Road. Asheville NC, 28803. Friday, August 5th. 12...
Mountain Xpress
Public invited to comment on plan for Tropical Storm Fred federal recovery funds
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is inviting public feedback on a draft action plan for spending $7.9 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Tropical Storm Fred recovery. North Carolina received the grant to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas of western North Carolina that were federally designated as Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) due to impacts from the storm.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Public hearing on new Buncombe County Hospital set for Aug. 12 at A-B Tech
Brunswick Novant Medical Center is pictured in this 2011 photo. Novant Health will be vying to build a second hospital in Buncombe County.Wikimedia Commons. Buncombe County will be getting a second 67-bed hospital. The only question is who will operate the new facility.
Mountain Xpress
Scholarships awarded to two Asheville students for outstanding commitment to the community
Two Asheville students have won scholarships for demonstrating a commitment to building a stronger community. Nicole Allen and Tyler Leik were among 35 students who received a $1,000 scholarship from Self-Help Credit Union, a financial organization that works nationwide to create and protect home ownership and economic opportunity for all.
Mountain Xpress
Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
iheart.com
Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing
Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option
I was a participant in downtown Asheville on Friday, June 24, of the rally and demonstration against the radical Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe that had codified a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land. It was a powerful and unifying experience on many accounts, and the overt anger was justifiable. The loss of a right to privacy, basic autonomy and the placing of an undue burden into the lives of millions of women are unacceptable prejudices.
Mountain Xpress
Mountain Area Workforce Development hosts work/life-balance job fair
Press release from the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board. Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, NC 28732. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This job fair will feature over 90 local employers who are offering flexible scheduling, education & training support, paid leave, health, and wellness benefits as well as many other opportunities to help employees enjoy a work-life balance. This job fair will also feature over 2,000 jobs paying more than $19 per hour. To learn more visit Work Life Balance Job Fair – Mountain Area Workforce (mountainareaworks.org)
bpr.org
HCA Healthcare faces lawsuit #3 in WNC, along with a letter from NC's AG
A joint class-action lawsuit filed by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County is the latest legal action against HCA Healthcare, the Nashville-based corporation that bought the nonprofit Mission Health System in 2019 . The lawsuit filed in federal court federal on July 27 is similar to the one filed in June by the City of Brevard. It’s the third lawsuit against HCA in less than a year. The first was filed in August by a group of WNC residents in Buncombe County Superior Court.
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
WLOS.com
'We've got to do something:' WNC's 2 biggest municipalities take on HCA, Mission
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County have filed a class action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare Inc., Mission Hospital and related business entities seeking injunctive relief and damages resulting from alleged anticompetitive practices. An attorney representing the City of Asheville and Buncombe County in...
Mountain Xpress
The name remains the same
Mountain Xpress
Explore Asheville becomes official tourism partner of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament
Explore Asheville and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Explore Asheville is the official tourism partner for the US Open in 2022. “Explore Asheville is proud to elevate our relationship with the USTA and Asheville’s reputation as a creative, vibrant community for leisure travel, business groups and sports events,” said Victoria Isley, president and CEO for Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
WLOS.com
Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
