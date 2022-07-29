Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

koolfmabilene.com
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
Abilene Has Dog Waste Management Services That Will Clean Up After Your Dog
Who knew that not cleaning up after your dogs would cause so many problems? I recently spent quite a bit of time with our veterinarian when one of our dogs became ill, and the conversation turned to how to keep dogs healthy and safe. The vet brought up waste management,...
Hearts BBQ to Have a Free Backpack Giveaway on August 6th in Abilene
The new school year starts on August 17th for most Abilene area kids and that means it's time to start thinking about getting those necessary school supplies, including backpacks. One thing about our community is that they always come through for those in need and that also goes for helping...
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
What are The Abilene Southwest Rotary Clubs Big Country Top 50 Winners
Earlier this year I was told and invited to an event that was to honor the "Top 50 Plus" in the Big Country. While I had heard about the Top 50 Plus awards I was still a little in the dark about this group of young Big Country high school students.
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
Abilene’s Animal Shelter Has Free Barn Cats While They Last
The Abilene Animal Services shelter is offering barn cats that are sterilized, ear tipped, shots up to date, and totally free (while they last). Now, you may be asking yourself what are barn cats or what are barn cats good for?. I'm glad you asked because they are in my...
Escape the Rabbit Hole With CluedUpp Games Alice in Wonderland Experience in Abilene
The streets of Abilene are about to become a giant escape room when CluedUpp Games brings this Alice in Wonderland experience to town. I recently took the family down to San Antonio for the weekend for a little fun. One of the things we did was check out an escape room. I had never done that before. Boy, have I been missing out.
One of Abilene’s Favorite Restaurant’s is Back
Yes, Grandy's is one of Abilene's favorite restaurants because of its famous country-fried steak. While we Texans tend to love our top three foods barbeque, Mexican food, and the always pleasing chicken fried steak. While I thought it was a late April fools' joke that Grandy's was closed on a...
Stamford Native & Cowboys Receiver Out With Broken Foot & Dallas’ Options Going Forward
Uh oh! The Dallas Cowboys are now down a receiver after James Washington fractured his foot in training camp. The Cowboys were already pretty thin at wide receiver before he went down, so what options do they have going forward?. The Dallas Cowboys signed the former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver...
