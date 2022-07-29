King County Elections to Open Six Vote Centers for the Primary Election

www.theskanner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
Notice of Aug 02 Washington's 7th Congressional District Election
The 7th Congressional District of Washington covers all or part of King County, Snohomish County. All U.S. House districts, including the 7th Congressional District of Washington, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was May 20, 2022.
Chronicle
Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election
The Thurston County Auditor's Office will conduct a random audit of Tuesday's Primary Election at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. It will be held in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Tumwater. Observers of the audit will be appointed by the Democratic and Republican...
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: Two days left to vote in six primary races
With two days left to vote, only 17.3 percent of ballots sent out to West Seattle/South Park have been received by King County Elections. Don’t let the turnout stay anemic; take a few minutes to vote. The primary ballot is short in our area: two federal races, one statewide race, three state-legislative races. Here’s who’s on your ballot, in order of how they appear on the ballot, and with the party preference that’s listed on the ballot (incumbents are marked with asterisks):
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUOW
Slow turnout and some slow mail: A look at Washington's 2022 primary election so far
Halei Watkins with King County Elections says they expect voter turnout to be similar to the last midterm election in 2018 — about 45% return — but Watkins says that, so far, turnout is a bit sluggish. “We are looking to be running just a little bit behind...
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022
Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
Unanswered calls to USPS, undelivered mail and ballots concern WA residents
Citizens in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Island counties haven’t been receiving their mail. Here’s what to know and what’s being done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
Comments / 2