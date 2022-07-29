ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scorching U.K. heat wave was 'extremely unlikely' without climate change

By David Knowles
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcKUF_0gxmxsFT00
Record Breaking Heat Wave In London In this photo illustration, a themometer is used to illustrate the temperature at the time at Trafalgar Square in the record breaking heat on the 19th of July 2022, Central London, United Kingdom. Climate change brought on by fossil fuel emmissions is causing havoc across the UK and Europe with searing temperatures. (photo by Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images)

A group made up of some of the world's leading climate scientists has concluded that last week's record-shattering heat wave in the United Kingdom would have been "extremely unlikely" without human caused climate change.

On July 19, the U.K. obliterated its all-time temperature record with a high of 104.5° Fahrenheit. That bested the previous record of 101.7° Fahrenheit, or 38.7° Celsius, that was set in July of 2019. That staggering heat, in a country unaccustomed to extreme heat, came amid a 2° F (1.2°C) rise in global average temperatures since mankind began pumping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere at that start of the industrial revolution.

Using computer climate modeling and analyzing data from weather stations throughout the UK., researchers with the World Weather Attribution Initiative determined that, "The likelihood of observing such an event in a 1.2°C cooler world is extremely low, and statistically impossible in two out of the three analyzed stations."

"We would not have had last week's temperatures without climate change, that's for sure," Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who heads up the World Weather Attribution group, told the BBC.

The same group of scientists made a similar determination following the 2021 heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, in which temperatures climbed 30° F above normal, killing hundreds of people and more than 1 billion sea creatures.

Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute scientist Sjoukje Philip noted that heat dome that gripped much of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia "would have been virtually impossible without human-induced climate change.”

As temperatures continue to rise due to excess greenhouse gas emissions, so will the number of extreme heat waves, experts have determined.

“Climate change is clearly increasing the severity and frequency of unprecedented extreme heat events globally,” Daniel Swain, climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Yahoo News last year. “That’s also specifically true in individual regions.”

The Pacific Northwest is once again in the throes of another heat wave. Though less severe than the unprecedented 2021 heat event, it has lasted longer, baking the region in triple-digit heat since Monday. Initial reports from the state medical officer in Oregon, where temperatures in cities like Medford hit a record-breaking 111° F for that day, are that at least four people have died of heat-related causes so far.

As noted in Thursday's World Weather Attribution report, assessing the final death toll from a heat wave takes time.

"Heatwaves during the height of summer pose a substantial risk to human health and are potentially lethal. This risk is aggravated by climate change, but also by other factors such as an ageing population, urbanization, changing social structures, and levels of preparedness," the report stated. "The full impact is only known after a few weeks when the mortality figures have been analyzed."

Comments / 4

Related
102.5 The Bone

For once-mild Seattle, extreme summer heat waves are the new normal

Jim Benvenga has lived in Seattle for almost 50 years, and until last week, he never thought he needed air conditioning. “For many, many years nobody ever talked about needing air conditioning because it never really got warm enough so you would need it,” Benvenga told Yahoo News, while a contractor was at work installing an electric heat pump, which will provide heat and air conditioning in his home. “I guess occasionally, you would get one day that was 90 degrees. but you never had it stay warm for long periods.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
102.5 The Bone

DNA leads to ID of Australia’s ‘Somerton Man,’ researchers say

SOMERTON PARK, Australia — Australian authorities are looking into claims that genetic genealogists have identified the man at the center of one of the the country’s most enduring mysteries. The University of Adelaide, along with genealogists from Identifinders International, announced last week that they have identified the “Somerton...
AUSTRALIA
Ars Technica

As BA.5 continues to blaze across US, feds scrap summer booster plans

Federal officials have reportedly scrapped plans to expand access to second COVID-19 booster doses this summer, opting instead to pressure vaccine-makers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to produce their next-generation BA.5-targeting boosters even faster than before, possibly in September. Currently, people ages 50 and over, as well as those 12 and up...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Changing Climate#Imperial College London
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Propose COVID-19 Patch Instead of Needles Following Successful Test on Mice

According to a study conducted at the University of Queensland on mice, a needle-free vaccine patch may be more effective than a conventional needle vaccine at combating COVID-19 variants like Omicron and Delta. The Hexapro SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine was tested using the high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology developed by Vaxxas...
SCIENCE
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: NUK baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

NUK and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced a small recall of some First Choice Glass Baby Bottles. The baby bottles, which were sold exclusively on Amazon, were recalled because the markings on the outside of the bottle contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government, the CPSC said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
BBC
nextbigfuture.com

Proven Levels of Human Longevity

There are many scientists who are pessmistic about how much life extension we can get from new antiaging medicine. The new treatments will be powerful enough to change what all of our DNA is doing. It will be powerful enough to clear out 90-99% of known aging damage. We should be to detect all disease and detect minute levels of damage as it just starts to build up or cause changes in tissue.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Verywell Health

For Some COVID Long Haulers, an Oxygen Chamber Offers Long-term Relief

The 60 minutes Nora Lieberman spent in her hyperbaric oxygen chamber were rejuvenating. Since developing long COVID in March 2020, Lieberman has experienced a range of life-altering symptoms like fatigue, trouble breathing, and cognitive impairments. Up until last August, she found no meaningful ways to improve her condition other than pacing her activity levels and being mindful not to exert too much energy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Study shows top 'ingredient' to good-tasting coffee

But is it the type of bean, the way it is grown—or the way it is processed that makes the most of every last drop of coffee?. Researchers recently published a paper about this question in Agrosystems, Geosciences and Environment journal. The journal is a publication of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America.
FOOD & DRINKS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy