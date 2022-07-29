Roy Sauzek, 79, Wellington: Feb. 8, 1943 – July 24, 2022

www.sumnernewscow.com
Clara Ginn, 84, Caldwell: Oct. 15, 1937 – July 29, 2022
Clara Ginn, daughter of Francis and Ethel Cottle was born on October 15, 1937, in Wellington, KS. She attended Rome Country School throughout her youth and was a graduate of the Class of 1955 from Wellington High School. She met her lifelong partner Gary Orville Ginn at a river party hosted by the Corbin Methodist youth group and later married him on July 1, 1956, at the Corbin Church.
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31, 2022:. •12:50 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:34 a.m. Officers assisted an outside agency in the 1000 block W. College Ave., Wellington. •11:49 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous...
Jade, the dog, is the Wellington Humane Society pet of the week
Jade was part of a litter of puppies that were dumped at a local park. Luckily, they were taken to the pound and most were able to find loving homes. Jane is the last puppy and we aren’t sure why no one has taken this sweet girl home! She is thought to be a small to medium mixed breed and 6-7 months old. You might have seen her riding in our truck in the Wheat Festival Parade this summer! She is playful and smart and can’t wait to meet you!
