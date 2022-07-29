ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Woman found dead under Gatlinburg chairlift

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.

The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. for an incident on the park’s chairlift. Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift according to Gatlinburg Police.

The Sevier County Medical Examiners’ Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A statement from Anakeesta said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

The City of Gatlinburg said the incident remains under investigation at this time and information will be released “when it is available.”

Witness video shows police below the chairlift with medical personnel.

The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger

Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
