ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLGVP_0gxmxYn300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three snorkelers who died in three separate incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.

The first incident, which was described as a “fatal boating accident,” occurred Monday in the Lower Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said one of its officers was in the area and learned a snorkeler had disappeared. The man’s body was found several hours later.

No swim advisory issued for Siesta Key Beach, 6 others in Sarasota area

“Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike,” FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said in a statement.

The agency is looking into whether the accident involved one of its patrol boats, the Herald reported.

“Due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency,” said Rob Klepper, a spokesman for the FWC Division of Law Enforcement said in an email to the newspaper.

“This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation,” Klepper added.

The man’s name was not released.

The next morning, an Englewood man died while snorkeling in Sawyer Channel, which is also in the Lower Keys, the report said.

No confirmed ‘brain-eating amoeba’ case in Florida despite report of teen battling infection: CDC

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the man, Kale Dailey, 53, stated he was feeling ill, and asked to return to a private boat. When his condition worsened, he was helped onto the boat and someone called 911. FWC officers responded and brought him to shore on Cudjoe Key, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, a Tampa man was snorkeling near Bluefish Channel when he started to lose consciousness. The 51-year-old was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island and pronounced deceased.

He was not identified.

Each year, snorkelers flock to the Keys to participate in Florida’s two-day mini-season for spiny lobster. The event began Wednesday and ended Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
City
Englewood, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
995qyk.com

Favorite Tampa Family Hangout Is No More

A favorite Tampa family hangout is no more after permanently closing after 44 years. The Grand Prix Tampa, which was located on Nebraska just south of Bearss is closing. If you have driven on I-275 in Tampa in the last 44 years then you have seen the go-kart track and mini golf course on the east side of 275. If you are resident of the Tampa Bay area then you probably have spent time there in your lifetime.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiny Lobster#Snorkelers#Snorkeling#Florida Keys#Accident#Siesta Key Beach#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery, Lakeland businessman and high-speed rail ‘visionary,’ dies at 89

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Successful businessman and impassioned advocate for high-speed rail in Florida, C.C. “Doc” Dockery has passed away at 89. His widow, Paula, a former state lawmaker, said Dockery’s success never changed him. “He was down-to-earth and people gravitated towards him because he was empathetic and a good listener,” she said. The couple […]
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy