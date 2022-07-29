ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions: Jackpot now sits at $1.28 billion for Friday’s drawing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UcsD_0gxmxW1b00

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen again in advance of Friday’s drawing, lottery officials announced. As of Friday afternoon, the jackpot was adjusted to $1.28 billion.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

The jackpot grew from the $830 million prize after no one won the grand prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winner of the grand prize will have the option of taking an annuity that pays out over 30 years, or the cash payout, a one-time lump sum. The cash payout for $1.28 billion is $747.2 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What are the largest lottery jackpots in history?

The record for a lottery jackpot in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#The Jackpot#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Independent

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs, making it the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.Only two prizes have grown larger than the massive jackpot that could be won Friday night. Other lotteries elsewhere around the globe offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they are more integrated into life in their countries.“There are a ton of lotteries throughout the world,” said Bill Coley, president of the Institute of Responsible Gaming, Lotteries and Sports at Miami University....
LOTTERY
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
LOTTERY
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Buys Scores Of Lottery Tickets In Bid For Billion Dollar Prize

DJ Khaled, one of the biggest names in music, is famous for his big personality, unforgettable songs, and his lavish lifestyle of expensive cars and multi-million dollar mansions. But despite his vast fortune, an estimated $75 million according to Forbes magazine, the "Popstar" producer went on Instagram on Thursday to show off the dozens of lottery tickets he has purchased in an attempt to take home the Powerball jackpot, a prize worth an estimated $1.02 billion.
LOTTERY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy