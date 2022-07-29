ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Man cited for feeding alligator in Alabama park

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvoEx_0gxmxSUh00

GULF SHORES, Ala. — State officials in Alabama say they have identified a man who said he was paid to feed alligators in a park.

Officials at Gulf State Park initially asked for information about the man seen in a photo with an alligator, who told people that he was being paid to feed the animal. In an update posted to its Facebook page, Gulf State Park said the person had come forward.

Officials told WEAR-TV that the man is from the northern part of the state and will receive a ticket for feeding the alligator.

When the man fed the alligator, he began to draw a crowd, and told people that he was being paid to do it.

“They do have the ability to jump out of the water,” Mike Rodgers told WALA. “They can grab your arm. They can drag you in and take your arm off. Why would you take those chances? I don’t understand that.”

When officers responded to the scene, the man had already left, WPMI reported.

Signs in Gulf State Park clearly advise people to leave alligators alone, WALA reported.

Gulf State Park officials said: “While it may be exciting to see an alligator in action, feeding an alligator will cause it to lose its fear of people, making it more likely to approach and possibly misidentify a human as food, putting innocent people at risk.”

Alligators are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Death toll rises to 4 in Northern California's McKinney Fire

NEW YORK — Two more people have been killed by a massive fire raging through a Northern California national forest, officials said Tuesday. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border now stands at four after search teams discovered two bodies Monday at separate residences on the perimeter of the blaze along Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Gulf Shores, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
102.5 The Bone

Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rodgers
102.5 The Bone

How to help Kentucky flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky recovers from the devastating floods that swept through the region, many people wonder how they can help. If you would like to help the victims of the Kentucky floods, here are some ways you can donate money, supplies or your time. Appalachian Regional...
KENTUCKY STATE
102.5 The Bone

At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding

NEW YORK — The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings --...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gulf State Park#State#Wear Tv#Wpmi
102.5 The Bone

Alex Jones testifies in own defense at Sandy Hook defamation trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand in his own defense for the first time at in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, telling the parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the 20 children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that he never meant to harm them by falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax — and insisted he was only interested in the truth.
NEWTOWN, CT
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy