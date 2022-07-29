ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to help victims of Kentucky floods

By Christopher Wilson
 4 days ago
Bonnie Combs,Adelynn Bowling Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

At least 15 Kentuckians have died in historic flooding that has hit the eastern portion of the state this week. Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected that number to at least double and said those who wish to donate to help the area can do so through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Appalshop, a non-profit based in hard-hit Whitesburg, has about how to help locally, including the addresses of shelters and donation dropoff spots. They also included recommendations of where those outside the area can safely direct their money:

Appalshop also listed the recommended by Beshear.

“It's going to be a tough couple days,” the governor said in a video statement Friday. “And then it's going to be a long rebuild. But we are tough enough. We'll make it. Let's stick together. Let's help out our fellow human beings.”

Nearly 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues were conducted on Thursday, according to Beshear. An estimated 23,000 people remain without power and many counties in the eastern part of the state are without water.

“This situation is ongoing,” Beshear said. “We are still in the search and rescue mode.”

The flooding began Tuesday, when up to 12 inches of rain fell in western Kentucky. At its peak, the rain fell in some locations at a rate of 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service said that the chances of that much rain falling there were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.

The extreme rain continued in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday, turning Appalachian towns into raging rivers that swept away homes. As much as 14 inches of rain was recorded in Perry County, and it was still falling on Thursday evening.

On Friday, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

NEW YORK — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding

NEW YORK — The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings --...
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
