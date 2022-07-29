Franklin animal shelter temporarily closes amid staffing issues

www.wmur.com
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a recent abduction, authorities announced Tuesday. Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in...
New Hampshire Boy Scout, volunteers work with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 5 bunk beds
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Boy Scout is using his eagle scout project to meet an invisible need in the community. John LaRochelle partnered with the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace at Manchester's Camp Carpenter on Saturday. “I actually got to deliver a couple of these beds about...
Londonderry family finds missing cockatiel about 40 miles away from home thanks to social media post
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A missing bird was reunited with his family in Londonderry after being gone for days. With two cats, a dog and even a duck, one thing is clear — the Jacksons love their animals. But perhaps the glue of the family is 2-and-a-half-year-old cockatiel Farley...
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
US marshals seek kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on multiple chases in New England
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police and U.S. marshals are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brentwood. Investigators said Peter Curtis, 34, had a gun on him when he abducted a woman late last week at random. They said the attack was random and occurred in a public place, indicating that he was acting recklessly.
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
Tuesday on NH Chronicle: North Conway Art Walk
Come for the shopping, stay for the open-air gallery! Why window-shopping at Settlers Green is a feast for the soul.
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
Fire Destroys Building at Epsom, NH Campground
A stubborn fire destroyed a building at the Epsom Valley Campground Friday night. The campground on its Facebook page said that the house and office, located at the entrance to the campground off Route 28, are a total loss. NEWS 603 reported that some of the hot spots reignited early...
Hiker dies on Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
Bear cubs rescued after mother killed in Littleton motorcycle crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — Three bear cubs are settling into their new home after losing their mom in a motorcycle crash. Littleton police said a motorcyclist was traveling in the area of orchard hill road on Saturday when it struck a bear that ran onto the road. The rider had...
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
3-alarm fire burns at apartment building in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Manchester. Sixteen people were displaced in the fire on Beech Street, officials said. The fire started at around noon somewhere between the garage and the main structure of the building, officials said.
Pet of the Week: Puppies and Kittens
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are looking to add a dog, puppy, cat, or kitten to your home, we may have what you want. We have several dogs, cats, and kittens right now looking for loving homes and we will have puppies and more kittens after Aug. 9. To see who we have, visit www.Petfinder.com or our Facebook page. To come adopt, fill out an application on our website. We are currently open by appointment only. For more information call 802-885-3997.
Multiple departments respond to fire at campground in Epsom, New Hampshire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire at a campground in Epsom, New Hampshire, Friday evening. The fire was first dispatched around 9:15 p.m. at Epsom Valley Campground on Route 28. There is no confirmed information available about what caught fire and whether there were any injuries. Departments from...
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
