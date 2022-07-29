Michiana Hematology Oncology hosts 9th annual Concert for the Cure August 5

abc57.com
Coaches vs. Cancer hosts Nights of the Stars event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Coaches vs. Cancer hosted their Night of the Stars event at Four Winds Field on Monday. A silent auction garnered over $110,000 in donations. The organization will have their Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend.
Happy hour and networking event to kick off 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
ELKHART, Ind. -- The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off with a happy hour and networking event called "Alz and Ales". While the walk is scheduled for September 18, the networking event will take place at Brass Elk Brewing in Elkhart on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
List of 2022 National Night Out events
A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
Monroe Circle Community Center hosts Second Annual Back-to-School Clothing Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One local community center in South Bend wants to send kids back to school with new clothes – all at a discounted price. The Monroe Circle Community Center is hosting their 2nd annual Back-to-School Clothing Drive this week. For just $5 each, parents can...
Dueling piano show to help raise funds for Morris 100 campaign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A dueling piano show by Chicago-based Howl-to-Go will perform for the Morris 100 Capital Campaign fundraiser on August 26. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Ironhand Wine Bar, which is located at 1025 Northside Boulevard. Performers will bring popular songs to the stage and will...
Goshen Historical Society's Museum set to expand and renovate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fundraising campaign has been launched by the Goshen Historical Society in order to secure $500,000 in funds to restore the apartments above the historical museum. Changes to the space would include adding an elevator for easy second-floor access as well as restoring the plumbing and heating...
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
The History Museum offering tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. Participants will have the chance to explore historic grave sites and grave markers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the tour is $2, and participants are asked to meet at the...
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
Pet Refuge gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet Refuge is gearing up for a big fundraiser, and tickets are on sale now. The ‘Bow Wow, Meow Luau’ gala and auction will take place on Friday, August 5th at the Hilton Garden Inn Gillespie Center. There will be raffles, music, a...
Vigil held in honor of Dante Kittrell calls for better protocol by law enforcement when dealing with mental health crisis
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil was held on Monday night to honor the life of Dante Kittrell and demand change to how mental health crises are dealt with by law enforcement. Community members also called for more transparency from the police investigation and said that the mayor's public statement was too little, too late.
Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil being held in Dante Kittrell's honor, is calling for police to be accountable for proper mental health services. People will gather for the vigil at Coquillard Elementary School Monday, August 1st, 5:30 p.m. Coordinators all echo the sentiment that there needs to be a...
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
BraunAbility celebrates milestone anniversary
For 50 years, BraunAbility has been manufacturing wheelchair accessible vehicles and lifts, right here in Indiana in Winamac! In the Business of health, Senior Brand Manager Megan Wegner has more on what the company and its 1,400 employees are doing to celebrate a milestone anniversary!
Three GOP candidates vying for Michigan's new 5th Congressional District seat
NILES, Mich. -- Three Republican candidates are vying for Michigan's 5th Congressional District seat. The newly drawn district covers parts of 10 different counties from Lake Michigan all the way to Lake Erie, including southern Berrien County, Cass County and St. Joseph County. Republican incumbent Tim Walberg of Jackson is...
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
Byers Softball Complex to host Men's Major Fast Pitch National Softball Championship
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is set to host the USA Softball Men's Major Fast Pitch National Championships between August 4 and August 7. Twenty teams from ten states and Canada are set to compete for the Fast Pitch National Championship, as the city of South Bend hosts the Men's Major for the 12th time, the most of any single city in the US.
