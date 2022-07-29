Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois To Recognize Ralph and Donna Korte at 4th Annual United We Lead Gala on September 10

www.edglentoday.com
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
R.P. Lumber Center Ice Arena Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help the team at the R.P. Lumber Center celebrate opening its doors to the Edwardsville community. The area's latest ice arena also features and indoor track and gym.
SIUE Alumnus Brett Sheroky Breaks into the Country Music Industry
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Brett Sheroky is returning to his hometown of Belleville to showcase his musical talents, which have caught the attention of multiple top country music artists. “I have had artists like Blake Shelton, Granger Smith, Jake Owen, and 2022 American Idol winner Noah...
PHOTOS: AFHM Heritage Days 2022
Another very successful Heritage Days event was held this past weekend at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The weather was beautiful and there were big crowds each day of the event. WGEL’s Mike in the Morning did a live broadcast Saturday morning. Congrats to everyone involved on another great Heritage Days weekend!
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Church Service for Christine Stoner
The First Presbyterian Church in Alton held a service for Chris, a very recognizable member of the Alton Community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
Ephesians 4:17-24 - The Bridge Service - July 31st, 2022
Service at the Bridge on July 31st, 2022. Sermon on Ephesians 4:17-24. For more information on ways to support The Bridge please visit www.thebridgealton.com Services are held every Sunday at 10 AM at 504 E 12th Street in Alton IL.
McKenna Vereeke Reflects On Her Outstanding Miss Illinois Runner-Up Performance
EDWARDSVILLE - McKenna Vereeke, the Miss Illinois Runner-Up from Edwardsville, and a University of Illinois-Springfield student, released photos and information about her competition in earlier July this week. McKenna is an Edwardsville High School graduate. “After winning the title of Miss River Valley in 2021, I have been anxiously awaiting...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
Joyce Elaine Fuller Bodi
Joyce Elaine Fuller Bodi, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born July 4, 1936, in Omaha, Illinois, a daughter of the late William Dale and Opal Maggie (Hall) Murphy. Joyce married Paul L. Fuller on March 28, 1953, in Granite City and he passed away on December 21, 1976. She later married Joseph John Bodi on June 5, 1993, in Granite City and he passed away on October 22, 2017. Throughout the years she had worked for Colonial Bank and for St. Elizabeth Hospital. She had also worked many years as a Home Interiors sales consultant prior to her retirement. She was a longtime faithful member of City Temple in Granite City where she had been active in the choir and Bible Study, served as a Sunday School teacher, and a Vacation Bible School worker. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
Comments / 0