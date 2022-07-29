ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Christmas shopping in July, Sales Tax Holiday at West County Center

By Stephanie Knight
FOX2now.com
 4 days ago
fox2now.com

FOX2Now

Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale

ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Shakespeare Festival at Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS – It’s a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois. We are talking about the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It kicks off tonight at Kiener Plaza with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute, highly musical afro-centric adaptation is directed by Tre’von Griffith and the costumes are from local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Kiener Plaza

Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a Shakespearian actor?. Police ask for help identifying Central West End …. Blair’s Social Second: How much does an endorsement …. Napleton STL shares how to keep your car’s AC cool …. Stat Medical provides home testing kits for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Manifest is the best for healthy juices, broths, and bites

ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton. The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.
CLAYTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home

BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

5-course meal you won’t want to miss at Commonwealth

ST. LOUIS – Eat what you grow, that’s what is happening at Commonwealth, a restaurant inside the Angad Arts Hotel. Food is sourced locally and it’s so fresh, that you may just get something that was harvested hours before it made it to your plate. Get your tickets to this special farm-to-table meal at the Commonwealth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Ballwin Days: Schedule of events

• 5 p.m. - Ballwin Days opens: Rides and carnival midway open. • 6 p.m. - Opening Ceremony featuring the Posting of the Colors by the Metro West Fire Protection District and opening remarks. • 7 p.m.-8:45 p.m. - Main Stage Concert: Cold Blue Steel. • 8:45 p.m. - Fireworks.
BALLWIN, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
FOX2now.com

Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas

ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
FENTON, MO
West Newsmagazine

Business Briefs: Aug. 3, 2022

Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which performs repairs, installations, energy audits, as well as insulation needs, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 950 Bolger Court in Fenton with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17. Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating provides services in the St. Louis region. Visit antonshvac.com or call (314) 338-3941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Ballwin Days: For guaranteed fun, here’s what to know before you go

Grab your calendar and reserve the weekend of Aug. 18-21 because you don’t want to miss even one minute of Ballwin Days! The community celebration is located in beautiful Vlasis Park at 300 Park Drive. The popular festival returns with four days of carnival rides, three days of concerts,...
BALLWIN, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Aquarium shares biofacts for Shark Week

With ten different species of shark and four species of rays, people visiting the aquarium can touch them in the Shark and Ray Touch Pool. Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess …. Clean-up efforts from the flash flood continue in …. Monday’s Trending Topics. Percy Jackson musical...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

