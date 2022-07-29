Christmas shopping in July, Sales Tax Holiday at West County Center

fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale
ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Shakespeare Festival at Kiener Plaza
ST. LOUIS – It’s a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois. We are talking about the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It kicks off tonight at Kiener Plaza with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute, highly musical afro-centric adaptation is directed by Tre’von Griffith and the costumes are from local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Kiener Plaza
Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a Shakespearian actor?. Police ask for help identifying Central West End …. Blair’s Social Second: How much does an endorsement …. Napleton STL shares how to keep your car’s AC cool …. Stat Medical provides home testing kits for...
FOX2now.com
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
Manifest is the best for healthy juices, broths, and bites
ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton. The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
The child who drowned at his summer camp in July has exposed a loophole in the law. St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up …. Blair’s Social Second: How much does an endorsement …. Napleton STL shares how to keep your car’s AC cool …. Stat...
edglentoday.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home
BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
5-course meal you won’t want to miss at Commonwealth
ST. LOUIS – Eat what you grow, that’s what is happening at Commonwealth, a restaurant inside the Angad Arts Hotel. Food is sourced locally and it’s so fresh, that you may just get something that was harvested hours before it made it to your plate. Get your tickets to this special farm-to-table meal at the Commonwealth.
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Days: Schedule of events
• 5 p.m. - Ballwin Days opens: Rides and carnival midway open. • 6 p.m. - Opening Ceremony featuring the Posting of the Colors by the Metro West Fire Protection District and opening remarks. • 7 p.m.-8:45 p.m. - Main Stage Concert: Cold Blue Steel. • 8:45 p.m. - Fireworks.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Money saver: Up to 85% off high-end brands at 6PM.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s time to clear out the closet at 6 PM which spells out savings for you. While supplies last, shop brand names like Sorel, Ugg, Polo, Sam Edelman, The North Face, and more. There are markdowns up to 85% off on some high-end brands....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX2now.com
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
West Newsmagazine
Business Briefs: Aug. 3, 2022
Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which performs repairs, installations, energy audits, as well as insulation needs, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 950 Bolger Court in Fenton with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17. Anton’s Air Conditioning and Heating provides services in the St. Louis region. Visit antonshvac.com or call (314) 338-3941.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Days: For guaranteed fun, here’s what to know before you go
Grab your calendar and reserve the weekend of Aug. 18-21 because you don’t want to miss even one minute of Ballwin Days! The community celebration is located in beautiful Vlasis Park at 300 Park Drive. The popular festival returns with four days of carnival rides, three days of concerts,...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Traveling Man: Dardenne Prairie man logs miles per day cleaning up the community
James Painter started walking in his neighborhood two years ago, soon after his beloved wife of 63 years passed away. He said he needed to get in shape after sitting with her for so long at the end of her life. “A couple of years ago, I couldn’t walk around...
FOX2now.com
STL Aquarium shares biofacts for Shark Week
With ten different species of shark and four species of rays, people visiting the aquarium can touch them in the Shark and Ray Touch Pool. Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess …. Clean-up efforts from the flash flood continue in …. Monday’s Trending Topics. Percy Jackson musical...
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Comments / 0