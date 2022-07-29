ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Workforce Commission awards grant to South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — (The following is a press release from Texas Workforce Commission.)

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded a $247,549 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant to support career training at South Plains College.

This grant funding will help the college purchase and install automotive service and mechanical training equipment for the Automotive Technology program.

(End press release.)

