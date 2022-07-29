Lakeline Mall location of Taconmaye Mexican restaurant now open in Cedar Park

Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine serves a variety of pizzas as well as other dishes such as meatballs. (Courtesy Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine) Located at 4200B W. Braker Lane in the former location of Provision Austin, Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine opened July 25. Delucca is run by owner and founder Evan Caregnato and his wife, Dede Mallmann. The first Delucca opened in Southlake with new locations opening in Dallas and Austin. Delucca is an upscale pizzeria serving wine and cocktails along with a full bar. Some of the menu items include the Turkish lamb pizza, which comes with organic halal lamb seasoned in Turkish spices and topped with red onion, sumac and mint. 512-467-4992. www.delucca.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO