Lakeline Mall location of Taconmaye Mexican restaurant now open in Cedar Park

communityimpact.com
Related
Via 313 Pizza to open Round Rock location Aug. 15
Via 313 Pizza will open its first Round Rock location in Rock Creek Plaza this August. (Courtesy Via 313) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, will open Aug. 15, according to a company representative. It will occupy a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers, desserts and houses a full bar. www.via313.com.
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Casual
Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen
The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suds Deluxe Car Wash now open in Georgetown
Suds Deluxe Car Wash is located at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Suds Deluxe Car Wash opened June 30 at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. According to its website, the auto-centric business is committed to providing a premium, convenient and fun car wash experience. The Georgetown location also offers monthly memberships and free vacuums. 512-897-1341. www.sudsdeluxe.com.
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
Tap Truck Hill Country now open in New Braunfels and more business news
The beverage catering service offers beer, wine, mixed drinks and nonalcoholic beverages directly to customers and is available for weddings, private parties, events, festivals and more. (Courtesy Tap Truck Hill Country) On July 1, Tap Truck Hill Country began operating in the New Braunfels area. The beverage catering service offers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine opens new location in North Austin
Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine serves a variety of pizzas as well as other dishes such as meatballs. (Courtesy Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine) Located at 4200B W. Braker Lane in the former location of Provision Austin, Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine opened July 25. Delucca is run by owner and founder Evan Caregnato and his wife, Dede Mallmann. The first Delucca opened in Southlake with new locations opening in Dallas and Austin. Delucca is an upscale pizzeria serving wine and cocktails along with a full bar. Some of the menu items include the Turkish lamb pizza, which comes with organic halal lamb seasoned in Turkish spices and topped with red onion, sumac and mint. 512-467-4992. www.delucca.com.
Willie's Grill and Icehouse coming to Kyle
The new location of Willie's Grill and Icehouse will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Parkway Construction) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a Willie's Grill and Icehouse July 26. The new build will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle, next...
Little Caesars now open in San Marcos
A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. There will be a grand opening ceremony Aug. 2. Little Caesars is known for...
Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening
West Riverside is getting a lavish new restaurant offering coastal European food and rooftop views of Lady Bird Lake. Located on the roof of The Loren residences at Lady Bird Lake, Nido, 1211 W. Riverside Dr., is slated to open in late September 2022 and serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and a full bar.
IHOP set to open in early 2023 in San Marcos
A new IHOP is slated to open early 2023 in San Marcos. (Courtesy IHOP) A new location of IHOP is set to open in early 2023 at 3946 N. I-35 Frontage Road, San Marcos, across from the San Marcos Premium and Tanger Outlets. The restaurant will be a new build...
The Rock Shot Bar & Patio now open in downtown Round Rock
The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next door to The Rock Sports Bar. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next to The Rock Sports Bar. Both businesses are owned by Place 1 City Council Member Michelle Ly and her husband, who also owns downtown businesses The Flats Round Rock, The Alcove and Hall Roofing and Construction. The shot bar offers an expanded cocktail and shot selection, frozen treats, and additional indoor and outdoor television sets as well as an improved patio and deck. 512-358-1175. www.rocksportsbar.com.
Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale
Always wanted to own a drive in? Here is your opportunity. I know everybody has been keeping an eye on that Mega Millions jackpot. Everyone always says, "What would you do if you win?" I think I would open a drive in movie theater. Gives me something to do with my free time and only 'work' the weekends. Plus, wouldn't need to worry about a slow week if I have millions in the bank.
roundtherocktx.com
Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1