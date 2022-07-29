Oregon PUC approves Cascade Natural Gas billing discounts for low-income customers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Arizona says his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of Arizona’s 2020 election. That review had alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding announced Monday by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich further discredits the review conducted last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Brnovich did not say whether any charges have been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident. He says all other people listed as deceased “were found to be current voters.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO