Oregon PUC approves Cascade Natural Gas billing discounts for low-income customers

New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth
A wildfire raging in Northern California was exacerbated by winds from thunderstorms this weekend, causing significant growth, officials said. The fire, known as the McKinney fire, has burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE. It is 0% contained. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state...
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Arizona says his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of Arizona’s 2020 election. That review had alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding announced Monday by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich further discredits the review conducted last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Brnovich did not say whether any charges have been filed in connection with the one substantiated incident. He says all other people listed as deceased “were found to be current voters.”
Warm; more thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.
